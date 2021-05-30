Coronavirus: No deaths, 44 new cases announced on Sunday (updated)

The health ministry on Sunday announced 44 new coronavirus cases and said no deaths have been reported from the virus.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 360. There are currently 73 coronavirus patients in hospital, 32 of them in serious condition. Of the 32 patients in serious condition, 23 are in intensive care. Five are not on the ventilator.

The 44 new cases were detected from 47,156 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

Of the 47,156 tests, 5210 were PCR and the remaining were rapid antigen tests. The 44 positive cases detected were seven from contact tracing of confirmed cases, seven from incoming passengers, five from private initiative, one from the hospital labs, two from private lab rapid tests and 22 from the government’s rapid test programme.

The 22 from the government’s programme were as follows: Nicosia six, Limassol 10, Larnaca five, Paphos 0 and Famagusta one. There were none in care homes.

