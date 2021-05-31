Sounds of winds and strings

More classical music will reach Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CySO) plans more concerts this summer. A programme dedicated purely to music for wind instruments will entertain audiences in the middle of the month as the Orchestra presents its concert series Sounds of Winds, before paying tribute to the jazz legend Charlie Parker with three further concerts.

Coming up first on June 16, 17 and 18 in Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia respectively, Sounds of Winds will take place under the baton of conductor Zoi Tsokanou and CySO’s principal trumpetist Gareth Griffiths as the soloist. The concert presents a fine selection of three pieces composed between 1878 and 1974 featuring characteristic sound colours from the composers’ countries of origin: Antonín Dvořák (Bohemia), Gordon Jacob (England) and Jean Francaix (France).

“Dvořák’s Serenade for wind instruments in D minor (1878) is a magnificent work,” says the Orchestra, “whose composition was sparked by a fascination of the Czech composer with one of Mozart’s wind serenades. Here too, Dvořák does what he is so famous and admired for: combining beautifully the classical serenade genre with traditional Czech and Bohemian dance forms, rhythms and melodic patterns.”

Francaix’s Le Gay Paris (1974) for trumpet and wind ensemble is a light-hearted piece full of humorous dialogues between the soloist and the wind instruments. The concert will close with Jacob’s Old Wine in New Bottles (1959) that is based on four early English folk songs, to which the composer adds his own unique musical twist, thus making them all the more enjoyable and fun.

Then on Sunday June 30, the Orchestra will be joined by the Charis Ioannou Quartet for three concerts to pay tribute to the jazz legend Charlie Parker and specifically to his 1949-50 recordings for jazz quartet accompanied by a string section, oboe, harp and sometimes French horn, titled Bird with Strings.

“This legendary recording,” explains the Orchestra, “created a new vogue for jazz soloists to incorporate a string ensemble into their standard jazz section, a trend still in fashion in our days. Charlie Parker, also known as Bird, intended to play with strings as early as 1941 as he was always searching for new colours in his music-making. The Charis Ioannou Quartet along with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra pay homage to this repertoire that sounds fascinating and colourful.”

The programme opens with the world premiere of the piece Modus Vivendi, in a jazz fusion style, written by Robert Hovanesyan, 2nd violin tutti, and also a talented composer with a special flair for jazz. Robert’s personal reflection in connection to this composition is that: “Life is unpredictable. Everyone is looking for their own modus vivendi – way of living – in order to survive…”

Sounds of Winds

Concert by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra performing three pieces composed between 1878 and 1974. June 16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. June 17. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. June 18. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5,7,12. Tickets via cyso.interticket.com, rialto.interticket.com or theatre box offices. Tel: 22-463135

Charlie Parker with Strings

Concert by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with soloists the Charis Ioannou Quartet, conducted by Gerardo Estrada Martínez. June 30. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. July 1. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. July 2. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5,7,12. Tickets via cyso.interticket.com, rialto.interticket.com or theatre box offices. Tel: 22-463135