Taking in the sights, while on a run

Growing in popularity around the world, sight running has recently been introduced in Nicosia. And while there are few tourists to take advantage so far, people from other towns may see a side they didn’t know of the capital. ALIX NORMAN finds out more

It’s been more than 30 years since Pola Hadjipapa was bitten by the running bug. An artist by profession, the 57-year-old has run all over the world: exploring new cities on foot, discovering exciting places off the beaten track. And on the strength of her passion, she’s now launching the sport of sight running right here in Cyprus!

“Whenever my husband and I travel, the first thing we do is lace up our running shoes and go explore the city or town we are visiting. And that,” says Pola, “is sight running!”

Rapidly gaining in global popularity before the pandemic, sight running involves a tailored route – usually round a previously unknown location – and is led by an experienced local runner. “It’s a great way to see a new place,” Pola explains. “While most major cities offer running holidays nowadays, the sport of sight running is relatively new. Negating the need for a phone or map, it allows you to move at your own pace while enjoying all the unique sights on offer – sights your local guide knows well, but that you might not otherwise discover. You set the pace, you decide your interests, and your guide will introduce you to a fascinating new place…”

Ideal for solo travellers, vacationing couples, and even people on business trips who want an insider’s view, sight running offers participants the chance to “get in their daily workout, explore a new region, and meet a likeminded runner. There really is an inexplicable connection that runners have among themselves,” Pola reveals. “Strong friendships are formed, heart and feelings open up. Whether you run alone or always with friends, the road is the same for all, yet everyone goes on his/her own journey.”

These tailored running tours are designed to appeal to runners with a wealth of interests. “Maybe you’re into food, and your guide can show you traditional bakeries and excellent restaurants; perhaps you’re captivated by history, and you’ll see colonial homes or medieval architecture on your run; it could be art that fascinates, and you’ll be introduced to new galleries and museums…”

Pola is speaking from experience. Known locally as the Artist on the Run, she’s been instrumental in any number of local running groups (including bi-communal running group Runite, and the Cyprus Trail Runners) and has sight run all over the world. And it’s time, she says, for Cyprus too to offer sight running tours.

Inspired by her love of Nicosia and her passion for running, she’s introducing four sight running tours in the capital: Within the Walls; Quaint and Quiet Kaimakli; River Path and Colonial Echoes; and Two Parks Loop. Ranging in length from eight to 21 kilometres, the routes have been personally designed to show visitors the best the capital has to offer: “Not just mainstream tourist sites,” Pola divulges, “but wonderfully unique locations that you’d never otherwise see. Nicosia has so much to view and take in on a run!

“Admittedly,” she adds, “tourists are thin on the ground at the moment, but we can start with locals – maybe people from other cities or those who want to explore more of Nicosia. And then, when measures allow, we’ll be able to open up to more foreign visitors. After all, running is one of the healthier socially distanced activities, and being outdoors is excellent for both physical and mental health during these times!”

Pola’s tours went live just two months ago on the global Go Running Tours website. “It’s a bit of a risk to try something like this during the pandemic, with so few visitors to the island,” Pola acknowledges. “But I’ve been using the time to fine-tune my routes, bring in other running guides, research mountain and coastal trails, and find more information I can share during each tour. I think it’s important to note,” she adds, “that sight running is not sightseeing: yes, we’ll go by some major places, such as museums, galleries, churches and so on. But we’re not going to talk about history and past kings and queens; I’m not a tourist guide! And it’s also not a training run,” she smiles. “The pace will be mostly easy, and slow enough to be able to take in the life and character of the city or the beauty of the trails. These are routes that I know well – I’ve run different variations of them for many years – so it’s more of a casual run with a local who will give the visitor an insider’s tips and views on what is like to live on this island.

“Running as a whole,” she continues, “has grown so quickly here, especially during the pandemic! We’ve all seen how the parks have filled with cyclists, runners, walkers and personal trainers over the last year. And I think that is, in part, because movement is a way to connect with who we are; an expression of life. It’s an antidote to the ways of life that are far from natural; an expression of our true nature.

“Being outdoors is therapeutic. It can heal, it can energise, it can calm one’s psyche. For me,” she concludes, “running fulfils that need for connection – connection with the ground, with the sky with the air, with my surroundings. And with sight running, you get all that and more: thanks to the amazing climate, rich history, and stunning locations, Cyprus is a sight runner’s paradise!”

For more information on Cyprus’ first sight running tours, visit the Facebook page ‘Go Running Tours Nicosia’, the Instagram account @running_tours_nicosia or the Go Running website

Nicosia sight running tours

Within The Walls of Nicosia

An 8-km exploration of the many faces of old Nicosia; the maze of narrow streets inside the city’s star-shaped 16th-century walls, the hidden gems of the Old Town where the Medieval meets the modern.

Quaint and Quiet Kaimakli

A 10-km tour of the village-within-the-town where time stands still. A trip into a bygone era, along an ancient railroad and past traditional stone houses.

River Path and Colonial Echoes

A 12-km ‘little-bit-of-everything’ expedition that takes runners from the Medieval centre to the green riverbed path of Nicosia, past colonial mansions, fascinating museums, beautiful parks and a modern architecture.

Two Parks Loop

A 21-km loop through and around two gorgeous Nicosia parks where locals run, walk, and bike. Enjoy a steady long run mostly on easy trails and bike paths in the beautiful scenery.