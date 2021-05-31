UK to build new flagship to promote ‘best of British’

Britain is to build a new flagship to promote its business and trade interests around the world, the government said on Saturday, in a move it said would also boost the ailing shipbuilding industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the ship, once built, would host high level trade negotiations and trade shows, and the cost of the project would be confirmed once manufacturing contracts were tendered.

“This new national flagship will be the first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Every aspect of the ship, from its build to the businesses it showcases on board, will represent and promote the best of British — a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage,” the statement said.

The opposition Labour party suggested taxpayer money could be better spent.

“We want to see public money used for targeted investment in a green economic recovery, resources for our (National Health Service) and supporting families to succeed,’’ lawmaker Bridget Phillipson said. “If this ship is going to be part of a genuine plan for Britain’s future, the government must set out clearly how it will boost trade, jobs and growth in every corner of our country.”

The government said it would be the first national flagship since HMY (Her Majesty’s Yacht) Britannia was decommissioned in 1997.

A flagship to promote global trade has long been advocated by proponents of Brexit, who highlight the possibilities for new free trade agreements now Britain has left the European Union.

Critics, however, point to disruption to trade with the EU, Britain’s biggest export market, following the country’s departure from the EU’s orbit at the start of the year. There has also been an impact on intra-UK trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The government said the name of the ship would be announced in due course. The Sunday Telegraph reported this month it would be named after Queen Elizabeth’s late husband Prince Philip.

While Johnson didn’t put a price tag on the flagship, British media reported it would cost about £200 million ($233 million).

The ship, which will be crewed by the Royal Navy, could travel to international ports in conjunction with prime ministerial visits, provide a venue for international summits and host trade fairs, Johnson said.