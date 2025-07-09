Temperatures are set to rise to 40 degrees Celsius inland on Wednesday, with the skies set to be clear throughout the day.

On the west coast, temperatures will only reach 31 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the rest of the coasts will reach 35 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the mountains will reach a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

Overnight, there will be an increase in cloud cover in some parts, with localised fog possible in some parts in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to remain largely clear through the rest of the week, with temperatures to remain stable.