January 27, 2022

Forged euro notes arrest

Two people, a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, are under arrest in connection with a packet containing 100 forged 10-euro bank notes that had been sent to Limassol post office, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It said that Limassol CID were alerted about the package which had arrived from abroad by a postal worker. It contained 100 bank notes of 10 euros denomination with had the same serial number and were forged.

Police arrested the couple after the woman went to the post office to pick up the packet on his behalf.

 

