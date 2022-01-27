A giving Sunday

Open to anyone and everyone in need, a humanitarian event is taking place this Sunday. Local NGO Generation for Change CY will offer children’s winter clothing and accessories they have collected from the community. Second-hand kid’s clothes, winter extras, shoes, toys and adult size small clothes and shoes will be available for free for anyone who needs them.

Though a relatively new NGO, Generation for Change CY has already proved to be an active organisation, passionate about making a difference on the island. The diverse background of its volunteers means there is a constant flow of ideas and an insight into multicultural realities.

“Our first initiative took place in July 2020,” says Etinosa Erevbenagie, the co-founder and Managing Directed of the NGO, “following the murder of George Floyd. The other founders and I were inspired by the significant mobilisation of the thousands of ordinary individuals worldwide who felt exhausted from the amount of injustice taking place daily in the States and where they lived.

“We understand that in Cyprus there might not be killings of blacks and foreigners by the police, but based on our experiences working at the grassroots levels with individuals of foreign backgrounds, people at risk of poverty, persons with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, and other persons facing discrimination and other intolerant actions, we recognise that members of the Cypriot community encounter challenges resulting from the existing structural barriers and gaps, and social apathy that may derive from the lack of awareness on such important issues or lack of insights on ways to help.”

Now, a year and a half later, the NGO has 11 members and 50 volunteers working on individual projects. Their mission? To bring positive social change by supporting vulnerable and marginalised communities through a series of projects. “We seek to harness the power of diversity to advocate for a fair and inclusive society,” says Etinosa and their projects tackle this one step at a time.

With their Donation Drive project in 2021 they managed to provide to more than 800 families and individuals support boxes containing food, hygiene essentials, clothes, bedding and kitchen utensils. They implement programmes focused on integration and empowerment, such as language development and sports programmes and, of course, hold public events to support anyone in need. Sunday’s event is one of those.

From 2pm to 5pm, Generation for Change CY will offer children’s clothing for ages 0 to 14 and adult shoes up to size 37 and other items.

For anyone that wants to donate, the NGO is accepting dry food, hygiene essentials, blankets, sleeping bags and warm jackets. With these, the Donation Drive project continues and aims to support at least 1,560 families/individuals in 2022.

Apart from the donation aspect of the event, Sunday afternoon will also include a reading of UNHCR’s Cyprus newest publication, Untold Stories: Asylum Seeker and Refugees in Cyprus. “As an organisation,” adds Etinosa, “we always view our events and social gatherings as a space to raise awareness and further the conversation on various social topics.” It is through actions and togetherness like this one that Generation for Change CY aspires “to achieve a more diverse and inclusive society where everyone enjoys equal access to opportunities.”

Giving Sunday

Event where those in need can pick up clothes, shoes and accessories donations for free. By Generation for Change CY. January 30. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 2pm-5pm. inf[email protected] Tel: 22-100794