January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter
cb january 27

In today’s episode, Cyprus’ imports from the UK have plunged a whopping 43 per cent as a result of Brexit, making the UK fall from third to seventh place.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has seen the last of the Elpis weather system that brought freezing temperatures, storms and gale force winds, but the cold front accompanying it will remain in the area until Saturday.

In other news, the cabinet has also approved a special €1.5 million plan to support local authorities build improved animal shelters for stray dogs.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

