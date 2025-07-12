“In the heat of July, when the sea seems to melt into the sky and the city breathes a little slower, the music of Italian classics resonates differently. Not as grandeur or staged drama, but as an intimate confession, revealed only to those who truly listen,” say organisers of an upcoming music event.

The summertime is filled with music events and July is rich in concerts and festivals – big and small. Towards the end of the month, an intimate performance is coming to Larnaca and Limassol, presenting a musical evening in English, suitable for both adults and children.

The Bella Italia concert will take place at the House of Arts and Letters in Larnaca on July 24 and at the Cornaro Art Institute in Limassol on the following evening. Beyond just a concert, this will be an experience, “a rendezvous with the most poetic fibres of the human soul our civilization has ever touched,” organisers say.

Vocalist and soprano Daria Tsaryniuk will present arias from the most beloved operas as pianist Viktoriia Havryk accompanies her and enriches the evening with more rich melodies. The evenings’ repertoire will explore compositions from timeless classical composers such as Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and Bellini among others presenting music from Romeo et Julieete, Carmen, Norma and La Rondine.

Bella Italia

Music concert with soprano Daria Tsaryniuk and pianist Viktoriia Havryk. July 24. House of Arts and Letters, Larnaca. July 25. Cornaro Art Institute, Limassol. 8pm. €25-35. www.soldoutticketbox.com