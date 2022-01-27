January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Tourism sector calls for urgent action over staff shortages

By Jonathan Shkurko0131
ÈÁËÁÓÓÁ ÊÏÓÌÏÓ ËÁÑÍÁÊÁ

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) urged the government on Thursday to take immediate action to solve all issues related to staff shortages in hotels, adding that, so far, hoteliers’ complaints in recent months have all fallen on deaf ears.

“The indications for 2022 are very encouraging,” Stek president Akis Vavlitis said in a joint statement with the Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe). “This could be the year of substantial recovery for the tourism industry after two very difficult years.

“However, under the current circumstances we will be forced to reduce all our operations as for most hotels it will be practically impossible to cope with the increased demand.”

Stek also called on the labour and finance ministries to clarify the rules regarding the employment of staff from third countries, as the association claimed they have never been properly addressed.

“It is clear that if no immediate and adequate measures are taken, Cyprus will find itself in a very difficult position compared to other countries that invested in the tourism sector,” the statement said.

“A downgraded touristic product will have a knock-on effect on the objective of enriching our offer and attract more visitors.”

Stek warned failure to act would be a serious blow to the economy that would take years to fully recover from.

“And that is not just a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also of the lack of attention given to our industry in general over the years.”

Related Posts

Dodgy website scamming customers, consumer watchdog warns

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: 27 positives from test to stay programme in schools

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Toddler denied treatment in Germany because parents are unvaccinated

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Concerns over high numbers in ICUs (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for resisting Covid check

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign