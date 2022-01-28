January 28, 2022

Coronavirus: €8,000 fines for SafePass violations

Two businesses, one in Nicosia and the other in Limassol, were fined €8,000 each for SafePass violations after 1,778 checks in the government-controlled areas, police said on Friday.

In total 12 businesses and 16 individuals were booked during the checks, which were caried out between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

Eight establishments and five people were booked after 554 checks in the capital, including one that was fined €8,000 for allowing employees to work without a SafePass.

In Limassol, three businesses and three people were booked after 171 checks.

The businesses concerned a coffee shop which received an €8,000 fine for failing to check its customers for a SafePass, while another was booked €1,000 for failing to have the relevant coronavirus signage and a company for €750 as an employee was found working in the offices without a SafePass.

Police also booked one Larnaca establishment for €500 because an employee was working without a SafePass while another two people were fined after 385 checks in the district.

Famagusta officers booked six people after 359 checks while no violations were recorded in Paphos or Morphou after 73 and 88 checks respectively.

Traffic and marine police also carried out 145 and three checks each, without any bookings.

