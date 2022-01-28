January 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Woman arrested for assaulting officer over mask, PCR rules

By Gina Agapiou0436

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at Paphos airport for assaulting officers who approached her after she refused to wear a face mask and undergo a PCR test.

According to Paphos police deputy chief Michalis Ioannou, the woman, who has a Russian passport and is a permanent resident of Ayia Napa, arrived on the island on a flight from Moscow around 2.45pm on Thursday.

She allegedly refused to undergo a PCR test and was not wearing a face mask, which is mandatory in all indoor and outdoor crowded spaces.

Officers were notified and approached the woman to inform her of the offences she was committing.

The woman, Ioannou said, did not comply but handed over her passport to an officer so he can record her details.

But then she allegedly pushed an officer and grabbed her passport from his hands.

She was transferred to the district’s police headquarters where she was charged in writing and then released pending her court appearance.

Police said the woman later consented and underwent a PCR test.

 

