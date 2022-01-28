January 28, 2022

Employer fined €7500 for using undeclared workers

An employer was fined €7,500 after two asylum seekers were found working illegally at a Paphos building site, police said on Friday. A second fine of €2,750 was imposed on the employer’s company.

This followed an operation against illegal employment carried out in Paphos on Wednesday with the participation of police, the drug squad, immigration, and labour ministry officials. Checks were carried out at building sites and other workplaces in the town and district of Paphos, police said in their announcement.

Two asylum seekers were found working illegally at a building site in Kato Paphos. They were arrested, taken to the police station where they were charged and released.

Their employer was summoned to the police station and fined for using undeclared labour. His company was also fined.

