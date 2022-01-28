February brings with it a range of weekend events

The new month brings plenty of experiences to indulge in – performances, concerts, hikes and guided walking tours. During the first weekend of the month several events are taking place and all vastly different from one another.

In Nicosia, Sarah’s Jazz Club is opening its doors again following a brief break in January and on Saturday February 5, the bar hosts the first Comeback Session, a series of performances to continue throughout February. The Sarah Fenwick Quartet will play a tribute to the warm sounds of New York Jazz. Included in the evening’s repertoire are songs such as Manhattan and Autumn Leaves that aim to create a night of jazz music therapy with Fenwick, Dimitris Miaris, Irenaeos Koullouras and Marios Spyrou on stage.

Down in Limassol, a rather alternative Saturday evening will take place as The Conscious Collective host an Ecstatic Dance event. These events are often found at wellness festivals and retreats and every once in a while, they happen independently. Next Saturday will be that day.

Ecstatic Dance events bring people together for the love of music and dance, to move in their own free form way. There is no right or wrong way to move at these events and this sense of freedom can feel liberating, uplifting and sometimes, healing.

Held at Yoga at Home, DJ Odysseas will take the decks, sharing his specially crafted musical journey with an eclectic mix of music styles. The music, the ambience and the dance guidelines (found on the Facebook event) all aim to create a safe space for participants to express, release, meditate, play or pray through movement.

Also taking place in Limassol next Saturday is an educational walk within the historic town centre. NGO Gia tin Lemesso connects with architect Sevina Floridou for a guided tour in Greek, discovering the tales of the old town. Starting at 10am from the old port dock, Sevina will take participants through familiar alleys of the historical centre where unknown everyday tales are hidden in plain sight. Through learning about the context of historical heritage that the town holds, the tour aims to add value to everyday scenes and experiences based on cultural findings. Those interested have until February 3 to register (via [email protected] or 25-711815) to explore Limassol’s old stories.

Another experience that includes a lot of walking will take place on February 5 though this one is certainly more intense. Cyprus from Air is organising a 12km hike in Cavo Greco, Protaras passing through sights such as the Cyclopes Cave. The five-and-a-half-hour hike will begin from the Forestry department’s Environmental Centre at 9.30am and walk along the seaside, hike up the hill peak and visit the cave. The hikes and experiences Cyprus from Air organises have now become popular as they often highlight the island’s hidden beauty, just don’t forget to take a water bottle and a sandwich snack for the lunch break.

