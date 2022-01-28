January 28, 2022

Police probe online fraud complaint

An internet café owner in Paphos has fallen victim to online fraud after losing €7,800 following money transfers he made to a bank in Germany to pay for a quantity of drinks.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Ioannou, the man paid for his order with two separate transfers, the first worth €4,900 and the second €2,900.

However, according to the police, he received an email on Thursday informing that for the drinks to be shipped, he would need to wire an additional €6,000.

Upon realising he had fallen victim to online fraud, the man contacted the Paphos CID, who, in turn, passed the case on to the Unit for Combating Money Laundering (MOKAS).

The man’s bank and the Interpol are also involved in investigating the case.

