January 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

Ottawa set for ‘massive’ protest against Canada’s vaccine mandates

By Reuters News Service06
truckers arrive in ottawa to protest covid 19 vaccine mandate
Supporters of a trucker convoy to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers walk past a row of trucks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Canada’s capital city of Ottawa is set on Saturday for a “massive” protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates with the arrival of convoys of hundreds of vehicles from across the country.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” – coming from east and west – started out as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers , but has turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vax streak.

The convoys are scheduled to get in around noon, but already on Friday dozens of vehicles blocked the roads in front of parliament. A total of some 2,700 trucks are expected, a federal government source said.

“These demonstrations are national in scope, they’re massive in scale,” Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said on Friday. “We do not know all of the parallel demonstrations that may occur and where the lone wolf individuals who may insert themselves into the mix for various reasons.”

Sloly added that teams will be video taping “all aspects of the demonstration” and warned that anyone breaking the law will be arrested.

Trudeau on Friday said he was concerned about the protest turning violent in an interview with the Canadian Press, and said this week the convoy represented a “small fringe minority” who “do not represent the views of Canadians.”

Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers in October on the eve of the election, and then last month both Canada and the United States imposed one for cross-border truckers.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole opposes vaccine mandates and has expressed support for the protest, pledging to meet some truckers and posting a video on social media blaming Trudeau for potential supply chain problems the trucker mandate may cause.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents some 4,500 carries, opposes the protest, saying this is “not how disagreement with government policies should be expressed.” About 90% of Canada’s cross-border truckers and 77% of the population has had two shots.

Related Posts

London police move to limit Downing Street parties report

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s president lashes out at too much ‘panic’ over Russia tensions

Reuters News Service

Omicron subtype has apparent transmission advantage – UKHSA

Reuters News Service

Elusive whale stranded near beach in coastal Athens

Reuters News Service

‘We don’t want wars’: Russia sends less hawkish message on Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Pope: fake news, disinformation on Covid, is human rights violation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
Skip to toolbar Log Out

Query Monitor

Overview

A JavaScript problem on the page is preventing Query Monitor from working correctly. jQuery may have been blocked from loading.

PHP errors were triggered during an Ajax request. See your browser developer console for details.

GET https://cyprus-mail.com/2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates/ → 200

Page Generation Time

1.8650s
0.0% of 15,500,000s limit

Peak Memory Usage

36,566,792 bytes (34.9 MB)
0.1% of 51,200 MB server limit
1.7% of 2,048 MB WordPress limit

Database Queries

1.0763s



HTTP API Calls

None

Object Cache

Persistent object cache plugin in use

Opcode cache

Opcode cache in use: Zend OPcache

Slow Database Queries (above <span class="qm-warn">0.05</span>s)

QueryCallerComponentRowsTime
SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (39422,44834,44835,44881) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.1088
SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (10,19876,23427,23457,45020,67422) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.1349
SELECT p.ID
FROM wp_posts AS p
WHERE p.post_date < '2022-01-29 14:32:10'
AND p.post_type = 'post'
AND ( p.post_status = 'publish'
OR p.post_status = 'private'
OR p.post_status = 'advanced_ads_expired' )
ORDER BY p.post_date DESC
LIMIT 1
  1. get_adjacent_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1972
  2. get_previous_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1753
  3. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/post_pagination.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  4. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  5. get_template_part('template-parts/post_pagination')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 1 0.2256
SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID NOT IN (495306)
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (3,44832) )
AND ((wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND (wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'paused'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'active'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'queued'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'finished'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'autoresponder'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'private'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'advanced_ads_expired')))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 6
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/related_posts.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  5. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  6. get_template_part('template-parts/related_posts')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 6 0.1542

$wpdb Queries

1SHOW TABLES LIKE 'wp\\_aiowps\\_debug\\_log'
  1. maybe_create_table()
    wp-admin/includes/upgrade.php:2454
  2. AIOWPSecurity_Logger->maybe_create_debug_log_table()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-debug-logger.php:57
  3. AIOWPSecurity_Logger->__construct()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-debug-logger.php:19
  4. AIO_WP_Security->loader_operations()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/wp-security-core.php:135
  5. AIO_WP_Security->__construct()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/wp-security-core.php:29
Plugin: all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall 1 0.0007
2SHOW TABLES LIKE 'wp_snippets'
  1. execute_active_snippets()
    wp-content/plugins/code-snippets/php/snippet-ops.php:504
  2. do_action('plugins_loaded')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: code-snippets 1 0.0008
3SELECT id, code, scope
FROM wp_snippets
WHERE scope IN ('global', 'single-use', 'front-end')
AND active=1
ORDER BY priority ASC, id ASC
  1. execute_active_snippets()
    wp-content/plugins/code-snippets/php/snippet-ops.php:533
  2. do_action('plugins_loaded')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: code-snippets 1 0.0005
4SELECT *
FROM wp_aiowps_permanent_block
WHERE blocked_ip='91.184.215.148'
  1. AIOWPSecurity_Blocking::is_ip_blocked()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-blocking.php:46
  2. AIOWPSecurity_Blocking::check_visitor_ip_and_perform_blocking()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-blocking.php:107
  3. AIOWPSecurity_General_Init_Tasks->__construct()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-general-init-tasks.php:20
  4. AIO_WP_Security->wp_security_plugin_init()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/wp-security-core.php:199
  5. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall 0 0.0004
5SELECT a.action_id
FROM wp_actionscheduler_actions a
WHERE 1=1
AND a.hook='podcast_importer_secondline_scheduler_feeds_sync'
AND a.status IN ('in-progress', 'pending')
LIMIT 0, 1
  1. ActionScheduler_DBStore->query_actions()
    wp-content/plugins/podcast-importer-secondline/lib/action-scheduler/classes/data-stores/ActionScheduler_DBStore.php:396
  2. ActionScheduler_Store->query_action()
    wp-content/plugins/podcast-importer-secondline/lib/action-scheduler/classes/abstracts/ActionScheduler_Store.php:118
  3. as_has_scheduled_action()
    wp-content/plugins/podcast-importer-secondline/lib/action-scheduler/functions.php:236
  4. PodcastImporterSecondLine\ActionScheduler->_init()
    wp-content/plugins/podcast-importer-secondline/app/ActionScheduler.php:82
  5. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: podcast-importer-secondline 1 0.0008
6SHOW TABLES LIKE 'wp_seopress_significant_keywords'
  1. SEOPressPro\C\T\QueryExistTable->exist()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Core/Table/QueryExistTable.php:17
  2. SEOPressPro\S\T\TableManager->exist()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Table/TableManager.php:19
  3. SEOPressPro\S\T\TableManager->create()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Table/TableManager.php:23
  4. SEOPressPro\S\T\TableManager->createTablesIfNeeded()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Table/TableManager.php:32
  5. SEOPressPro\A\T\WorkerTable->init()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Actions/Table/WorkerTable.php:20
  6. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 1 0.0007
7SELECT *
FROM wp_ajaxsearchpro
ORDER BY id ASC
  1. WD_ASP_Instances->init()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/core/class-asp-instances.php:601
  2. WD_ASP_Instances->getWithoutData()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/core/class-asp-instances.php:105
  3. VCASPAddonClass->integrateWithVC()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/backend/vc/vc.extend.php:38
  4. do_action('vc_before_init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  5. Vc_Manager->init()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/core/class-vc-manager.php:228
  6. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: ajax-search-pro 1 0.0010
8SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_users.*
FROM wp_users
INNER JOIN wp_usermeta
ON ( wp_users.ID = wp_usermeta.user_id )
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( ( wp_usermeta.meta_key = 'wp_capabilities'
AND wp_usermeta.meta_value LIKE '%\"Administrator\"%' ) ) )
ORDER BY user_registered ASC
LIMIT 0, 100
  1. WP_User_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-user-query.php:776
  2. WP_User_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-user-query.php:78
  3. Penci_White_Lable->get_list_users()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/dashboard/inc/white-label.php:195
  4. Penci_White_Lable->options_meta_boxes()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/dashboard/inc/white-label.php:170
  5. apply_filters('rwmb_meta_boxes')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  6. RWMB_Core->register_meta_boxes()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/lib/meta-box/inc/core.php:49
  7. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: penci-framework 5 0.0056
9SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_User_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-user-query.php:795
  2. WP_User_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-user-query.php:78
  3. Penci_White_Lable->get_list_users()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/dashboard/inc/white-label.php:195
  4. Penci_White_Lable->options_meta_boxes()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/dashboard/inc/white-label.php:170
  5. apply_filters('rwmb_meta_boxes')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  6. RWMB_Core->register_meta_boxes()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/lib/meta-box/inc/core.php:49
  7. do_action('init')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
10SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( YEAR( wp_posts.post_date ) = 2022
AND MONTH( wp_posts.post_date ) = 1
AND DAYOFMONTH( wp_posts.post_date ) = 29 ) )
AND wp_posts.post_name = 'ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates'
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP->query_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp.php:637
  4. WP->main()
    wp-includes/class-wp.php:760
  5. wp()
    wp-includes/functions.php:1310

Main Query

WordPress core 1 0.0008
11SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta
ON ( wp_posts.ID = wp_postmeta.post_id )
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta AS mt1
ON ( wp_posts.ID = mt1.post_id )
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( wp_postmeta.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_enabled'
AND wp_postmeta.meta_value = 'yes' ) )
AND post_title = '2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates/'
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
AND post_status = 'publish'
AND ( ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'only_logged_in' )
OR ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'both' ) )
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:46
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1355
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0015
12SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND post_title = '2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates/'
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:64
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1355
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0008
13SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta
ON ( wp_posts.ID = wp_postmeta.post_id )
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta AS mt1
ON ( wp_posts.ID = mt1.post_id )
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( wp_postmeta.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_enabled'
AND wp_postmeta.meta_value = 'yes' ) )
AND post_title = ''
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
AND post_status = 'publish'
AND ( ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'only_logged_in' )
OR ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'both' ) )
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:46
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1356
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0014
14SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND post_title = ''
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:64
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1356
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 1 0.0007
15SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta
ON ( wp_posts.ID = wp_postmeta.post_id )
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta AS mt1
ON ( wp_posts.ID = mt1.post_id )
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( wp_postmeta.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_enabled'
AND wp_postmeta.meta_value = 'yes' ) )
AND post_title = '2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates'
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
AND post_status = 'publish'
AND ( ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'only_logged_in' )
OR ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'both' ) )
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:46
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1362
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0013
16SELECT ID
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND post_title = '2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates'
AND post_type = 'seopress_404'
  1. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->getPageByTitle()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:64
  2. seopress_get_page_by_title()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1263
  3. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1362
  4. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0007
17SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta
ON ( wp_posts.ID = wp_postmeta.post_id )
INNER JOIN wp_postmeta AS mt1
ON ( wp_posts.ID = mt1.post_id )
WHERE 1=1
AND ( ( wp_postmeta.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_enabled_regex'
AND wp_postmeta.meta_value = 'yes' )
AND ( ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'only_logged_in' )
OR ( mt1.meta_key = '_seopress_redirections_logged_status'
AND mt1.meta_value = 'both' ) ) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'seopress_404'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. SEOPressPro\S\Redirection->checkRegexRedirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Services/Redirection.php:120
  5. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1428
  6. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0019
18SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_name IN ('single-post-ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates','single-post','single')
AND ( 0 = 1 )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'wp_template'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. get_block_templates()
    wp-includes/block-template-utils.php:674
  5. resolve_block_template('single')
    wp-includes/block-template.php:147
  6. locate_block_template()
    wp-includes/block-template.php:74
  7. get_query_template('single')
    wp-includes/template.php:66
  8. get_single_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:567
  9. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
WordPress core 0 0.0005
19SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_name IN ('singular')
AND ( 0 = 1 )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'wp_template'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. get_block_templates()
    wp-includes/block-template-utils.php:674
  5. resolve_block_template('singular')
    wp-includes/block-template.php:147
  6. locate_block_template()
    wp-includes/block-template.php:74
  7. get_query_template('singular')
    wp-includes/template.php:66
  8. get_singular_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:625
  9. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
WordPress core 0 0.0005
20SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_name IN ('index')
AND ( 0 = 1 )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'wp_template'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. get_block_templates()
    wp-includes/block-template-utils.php:674
  5. resolve_block_template('index')
    wp-includes/block-template.php:147
  6. locate_block_template()
    wp-includes/block-template.php:74
  7. get_query_template('index')
    wp-includes/template.php:66
  8. get_index_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:119
  9. do_action('template_redirect')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
WordPress core 0 0.0005
21SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_name IN ('single-post-ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates','single-post','single')
AND ( 0 = 1 )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'wp_template'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. get_block_templates()
    wp-includes/block-template-utils.php:674
  5. resolve_block_template('single')
    wp-includes/block-template.php:147
  6. locate_block_template()
    wp-includes/block-template.php:74
  7. get_query_template('single')
    wp-includes/template.php:66
  8. get_single_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:567
WordPress core 0 0.0005
22SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND ((wp_posts.post_type = 'seopress_schemas'
AND (wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'paused'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'active'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'queued'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'finished'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'autoresponder')))
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. seopress_pro_rich_snippets()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/functions/options.php:68
  5. do_action('wp_head')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  6. wp_head()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:3042
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 1 0.0011
23SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (417932,431493)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'seopress_schemas'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3248
  5. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  6. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  7. seopress_pro_rich_snippets()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/functions/options.php:68
  8. do_action('wp_head')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  9. wp_head()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:3042
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 0 0.0007
24SELECT t.*, tt.*
FROM wp_terms AS t
INNER JOIN wp_term_taxonomy AS tt
ON t.term_id = tt.term_id
INNER JOIN wp_term_relationships AS tr
ON tr.term_taxonomy_id = tt.term_taxonomy_id
WHERE tt.taxonomy IN ('category', 'post_tag', 'portfolio-category')
AND tr.object_id IN (495306)
ORDER BY t.name ASC
  1. WP_Term_Query->get_terms()
    wp-includes/class-wp-term-query.php:765
  2. WP_Term_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-term-query.php:307
  3. get_terms()
    wp-includes/taxonomy.php:1333
  4. wp_get_object_terms()
    wp-includes/taxonomy.php:2248
  5. wp_get_post_terms()
    wp-includes/post.php:3912
  6. seopress_is_content_valid_for_schemas()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/functions/options-automatic-rich-snippets.php:719
  7. seopress_pro_rich_snippets()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/functions/options.php:68
  8. do_action('wp_head')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  9. wp_head()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:3042
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro 3 0.0022
25Select ID from wp_posts
WHERE post_type in ('post','page','portfolio')
AND post_status='future'
AND post_date_gmt<'2022-01-29 12:45:00'
  1. pubMissedPosts()
    wp-content/plugins/scheduled-post-trigger/scheduled-post-trigger.php:28
  2. do_action('wp_head')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  3. wp_head()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:3042
  4. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  5. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  6. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: scheduled-post-trigger 0 0.0007
26SELECT DISTINCT meta_value
FROM wp_usermeta
WHERE meta_key = 'wp_googlesitekit_site_verification_meta'
  1. Google\S\M\Site_Verification->get_all_verification_tags()
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Modules/Site_Verification.php:458
  2. Google\S\M\Site_Verification->print_site_verification_meta()
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Modules/Site_Verification.php:420
  3. Google\S\M\Site_Verification->Google\S\M\{closure}()
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Modules/Site_Verification.php:85
  4. do_action('wp_head')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  5. wp_head()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:3042
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: google-site-kit 0 0.0013
27SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (246340,320886,320887,446855)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/topbar/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/topbar/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/topbar/topbar.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/topbar/topbar')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
WordPress core 4 0.0007
28SELECT t.term_id, tt.parent, tt.count, tt.taxonomy
FROM wp_terms AS t
INNER JOIN wp_term_taxonomy AS tt
ON t.term_id = tt.term_id
INNER JOIN wp_term_relationships AS tr
ON tr.term_taxonomy_id = tt.term_taxonomy_id
WHERE tt.taxonomy IN ('category')
AND tr.object_id IN (495306)
ORDER BY t.name ASC
  1. WP_Term_Query->get_terms()
    wp-includes/class-wp-term-query.php:765
  2. WP_Term_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-term-query.php:307
  3. get_terms()
    wp-includes/taxonomy.php:1333
  4. wp_get_object_terms()
    wp-includes/taxonomy.php:2248
  5. _wp_menu_item_classes_by_context()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:332
  6. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:196
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/topbar/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_template_part('template-parts/topbar/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/topbar/topbar.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_template_part('template-parts/topbar/topbar')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  13. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  14. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  15. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
WordPress core 2 0.0007
29SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (48226,48227,48230,48237,48238,48239,68432,104504,104739,104740,104741,104742,104743,104744,104747,104784,104785,104786,104787,104788,104789,104791,104833,104834,104835,104836,105073,105421,106587,115297,130815,146019,157734,158018,176815,245560,248973,255317,256308,273025,322815,383653,397847,433339,436892,446854,447703,447704,447705,447706,447707,447708,479127)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
WordPress core 53 0.0018
30SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45456) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0346
31SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
32SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45050) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0285
33SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
34SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45139,54964,59509) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0270
35SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
36SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45178) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0071
37SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
38SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (64254) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0013
39SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
40SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (62537) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0060
41SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
42SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44762) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0217
43SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
44SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44761) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0157
45SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
46SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44763) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0038
47SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
48SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44764) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0108
49SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
50SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (43) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0118
51SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
52SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (7032) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0014
53SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0002
54SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45082) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0054
55SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
56SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (43533,44832) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0423
57SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
58SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44833) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0224
59SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
60SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (39422,44834,44835,44881) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.1088
61SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
62SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (39422,44835) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0397
63SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
64SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44836) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0252
65SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
66SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45081) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0055
67SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
68SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (66026) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0016
69SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
70SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (44837) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0094
71SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
72SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (27992) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0153
73SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
74SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (32403) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0048
75SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
76SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (52248) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0020
77SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
78SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (64095) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0027
79SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
80SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (10,19876,23427,23457,45020,67422) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.1349
81SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
82SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (23457) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0070
83SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
84SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (23427) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0063
85SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
86SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (60822) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0036
87SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
88SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (23818,45088,45089) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0090
89SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
90SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (18668) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0050
91SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0004
92SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (52282) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 4
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 4 0.0020
93SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
94SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (45148,58781) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 5
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 5 0.0204
95SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
96SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (113) )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 5
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  5. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  6. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  7. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  14. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  15. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  16. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 5 0.0019
97SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. penci_return_html_mega_menu()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/menu-render.php:175
  6. Penci_FrameWork_Main_Menu->hook_wp_nav_menu_objects()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/mega-menu/main-menu.php:193
  7. apply_filters('wp_nav_menu_objects')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:189
  8. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:226
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/menu.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/header/menu')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/header/header_s6.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/header/header_s6')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  15. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/header.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  16. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  17. get_header()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:48
Plugin: penci-framework 1 0.0003
98SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'advanced_ads'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'future'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'draft'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'pending'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. Advanced_Ads_Model->get_ads()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-model.php:94
  5. Advanced_Ads_Tracking_Util->collect_blog_data()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/classes/util.php:175
  6. Advanced_Ads_Tracking->collect_ad_id()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/public.php:871
  7. do_action('advanced-ads-output')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  8. Advanced_Ads_Ad->output()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad.php:418
  9. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_id()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:122
  10. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_method()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:101
  11. Advanced_Ads_Group->output()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad_group.php:220
  12. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:144
  13. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_method()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:101
  14. get_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/includes/functions.php:44
  15. Advanced_Ads_Plugin->shortcode_display_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/plugin.php:402
  16. Advanced_Ads_Pro->do_shortcode()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/classes/advanced-ads-pro.php:710
  17. Advanced_Ads_Pro->shortcode_display_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/classes/advanced-ads-pro.php:667
  18. do_shortcode_tag()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:356
  19. preg_replace_callback()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:356
  20. do_shortcode()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:228
  21. penci_render_google_adsense()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/extras.php:1157
  22. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/entry-content.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  23. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  24. get_template_part('template-parts/single/entry-content')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  25. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  26. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  27. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  28. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  29. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  30. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
Plugin: advanced-ads 42 0.0017
99SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (417932,431493)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'advanced_ads'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3248
  5. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  6. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  7. Advanced_Ads_Model->get_ads()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-model.php:94
  8. Advanced_Ads_Tracking_Util->collect_blog_data()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/classes/util.php:175
  9. Advanced_Ads_Tracking->collect_ad_id()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/public.php:871
  10. do_action('advanced-ads-output')
    wp-includes/plugin.php:474
  11. Advanced_Ads_Ad->output()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad.php:418
  12. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_id()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:122
  13. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_method()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:101
  14. Advanced_Ads_Group->output()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad_group.php:220
  15. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:144
  16. Advanced_Ads_Select->get_ad_by_method()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/ad-select.php:101
  17. get_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/includes/functions.php:44
  18. Advanced_Ads_Plugin->shortcode_display_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/plugin.php:402
  19. Advanced_Ads_Pro->do_shortcode()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/classes/advanced-ads-pro.php:710
  20. Advanced_Ads_Pro->shortcode_display_ad_group()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/classes/advanced-ads-pro.php:667
  21. do_shortcode_tag()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:356
  22. preg_replace_callback()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:356
  23. do_shortcode()
    wp-includes/shortcodes.php:228
  24. penci_render_google_adsense()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/extras.php:1157
  25. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/entry-content.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  26. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  27. get_template_part('template-parts/single/entry-content')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  28. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  29. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  30. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  31. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  32. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  33. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
Plugin: advanced-ads 0 0.0007
100SELECT p.ID
FROM wp_posts AS p
WHERE p.post_date < '2022-01-29 14:32:10'
AND p.post_type = 'post'
AND ( p.post_status = 'publish'
OR p.post_status = 'private'
OR p.post_status = 'advanced_ads_expired' )
ORDER BY p.post_date DESC
LIMIT 1
  1. get_adjacent_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1972
  2. get_previous_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1753
  3. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/post_pagination.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  4. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  5. get_template_part('template-parts/post_pagination')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 1 0.2256
101SELECT p.ID
FROM wp_posts AS p
WHERE p.post_date > '2022-01-29 14:32:10'
AND p.post_type = 'post'
AND ( p.post_status = 'publish'
OR p.post_status = 'private'
OR p.post_status = 'advanced_ads_expired' )
ORDER BY p.post_date ASC
LIMIT 1
  1. get_adjacent_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1972
  2. get_next_post()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:1768
  3. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/post_pagination.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  4. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  5. get_template_part('template-parts/post_pagination')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 0 0.0006
102SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships
ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id)
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID NOT IN (495306)
AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (3,44832) )
AND ((wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND (wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'paused'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'active'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'queued'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'finished'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'autoresponder'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'private'
OR wp_posts.post_status = 'advanced_ads_expired')))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 6
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/related_posts.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  5. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  6. get_template_part('template-parts/related_posts')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 6 0.1542
103SELECT FOUND_ROWS()
  1. WP_Query->set_found_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3337
  2. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3105
  3. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  4. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  5. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/related_posts.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  6. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  7. get_template_part('template-parts/related_posts')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 1 0.0002
104SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_comments.comment_ID
FROM wp_comments
WHERE ( ( comment_approved = '1' )
OR ( user_id = 12
AND comment_approved = '0' ) )
AND comment_post_ID = 495306
AND comment_parent = 0
AND comment_type != 'penci_review'
ORDER BY wp_comments.comment_date_gmt ASC, wp_comments.comment_ID ASC
  1. WP_Comment_Query->get_comment_ids()
    wp-includes/class-wp-comment-query.php:968
  2. WP_Comment_Query->get_comments()
    wp-includes/class-wp-comment-query.php:458
  3. WP_Comment_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-comment-query.php:367
  4. WP_Comment_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-comment-query.php:324
  5. comments_template()
    wp-includes/comment-template.php:1486
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/comment-box.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/comment-box')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 0 0.0004
105SELECT wp_posts.ID
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC
LIMIT 0, 5
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3101
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. WP_Query->__construct()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3653
  4. WP_Widget_Recent_Posts->widget()
    wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-recent-posts.php:74
  5. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  6. dynamic_sidebar('sidebar-1')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/sidebar.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_sidebar()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:136
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/single/style-1.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_template_part('template-parts/single/style-1')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  13. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/content-single.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  14. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  15. get_template_part('template-parts/content','single')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
WordPress core 5 0.0004
106SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (112419,112420,112421,112422,112423)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. WP_Nav_Menu_Widget->widget()
    wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-nav-menu-widget.php:109
  7. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  8. dynamic_sidebar('footer-1')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
WordPress core 5 0.0007
107SELECT a.*
FROM wp_mailster_forms AS a
WHERE a.ID = 1
LIMIT 1
  1. MailsterForms->get()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1099
  2. MailsterForm->id()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/form.class.php:73
  3. mailster_form()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/includes/functions.php:369
  4. Mailster_Signup_Widget->widget()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/widget.class.php:107
  5. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  6. dynamic_sidebar('footer-3')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  7. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  8. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  9. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  10. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  11. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  12. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
Plugin: mailster 1 0.0005
108SELECT forms_fields.field_id, forms_fields.name, forms_fields.error_msg, forms_fields.required
FROM wp_mailster_form_fields AS forms_fields
WHERE forms_fields.form_id = 1
ORDER BY forms_fields.position ASC
  1. MailsterForms->get_fields()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1254
  2. MailsterForms->get()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1106
  3. MailsterForm->id()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/form.class.php:73
  4. mailster_form()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/includes/functions.php:369
  5. Mailster_Signup_Widget->widget()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/widget.class.php:107
  6. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  7. dynamic_sidebar('footer-3')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
Plugin: mailster 3 0.0003
109SELECT lists.*
FROM wp_mailster_lists AS lists
LEFT JOIN wp_mailster_forms_lists AS forms_lists
ON lists.ID = forms_lists.list_id
WHERE forms_lists.form_id = 1
  1. MailsterForms->get_lists()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1211
  2. MailsterForms->get()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1117
  3. MailsterForm->id()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/form.class.php:73
  4. mailster_form()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/includes/functions.php:369
  5. Mailster_Signup_Widget->widget()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/widget.class.php:107
  6. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  7. dynamic_sidebar('footer-3')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
Plugin: mailster 1 0.0004
110SELECT tags.*
FROM wp_mailster_tags AS tags
LEFT JOIN wp_mailster_forms_tags AS forms_tags
ON tags.ID = forms_tags.tag_id
WHERE forms_tags.form_id = 1
  1. MailsterForms->get_tags()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1235
  2. MailsterForms->get()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:1121
  3. MailsterForm->id()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/form.class.php:73
  4. mailster_form()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/includes/functions.php:369
  5. Mailster_Signup_Widget->widget()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/widget.class.php:107
  6. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  7. dynamic_sidebar('footer-3')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  8. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  9. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  10. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  11. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  12. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  13. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
Plugin: mailster 0 0.0004
111SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (48263,48266,112416,112417,112431)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. WP_Nav_Menu_Widget->widget()
    wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-nav-menu-widget.php:109
  7. WP_Widget->display_callback()
    wp-includes/class-wp-widget.php:393
  8. dynamic_sidebar('footer-4')
    wp-includes/widgets.php:835
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  12. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  13. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  14. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
WordPress core 5 0.0005
112SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (48226,48227,48230,48237,48238,48239,68432,104504,104739,104740,104741,104742,104743,104744,104747,104784,104785,104786,104787,104788,104789,104791,104833,104834,104835,104836,105073,105421,106587,115297,130815,146019,157734,158018,176815,245560,248973,255317,256308,273025,322815,383653,397847,433339,436892,446854,447703,447704,447705,447706,447707,447708,479127)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/mobile-sidebar.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/mobile-sidebar')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
WordPress core 53 0.0012
113SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (48226,48227,48230,48237,48238,48239,68432,104504,104739,104740,104741,104742,104743,104744,104747,104784,104785,104786,104787,104788,104789,104791,104833,104834,104835,104836,105073,105421,106587,115297,130815,146019,157734,158018,176815,245560,248973,255317,256308,273025,322815,383653,397847,433339,436892,446854,447703,447704,447705,447706,447707,447708,479127)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC
  1. WP_Query->get_posts()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3111
  2. WP_Query->query()
    wp-includes/class-wp-query.php:3542
  3. get_posts()
    wp-includes/post.php:2429
  4. wp_get_nav_menu_items()
    wp-includes/nav-menu.php:714
  5. wp_nav_menu()
    wp-includes/nav-menu-template.php:151
  6. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/template-parts/footer/menu-hamburger.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:772
  7. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  8. get_template_part('template-parts/footer/menu-hamburger')
    wp-includes/general-template.php:204
  9. load_template('wp-content/themes/pennews/footer.php')
    wp-includes/template.php:770
  10. locate_template()
    wp-includes/template.php:716
  11. get_footer()
    wp-includes/general-template.php:92
WordPress core 53 0.0012
Total: 1131.0763

Queries by Caller

Caller
520.8145
20.2262
350.0113
60.0063
20.0059
20.0029
10.0013
110.0013
10.0010
10.0008
10.0007
10.0007
10.0007
10.0005
10.0004
10.0004
10.0004
10.0004
10.0003
31101.0763

Queries by Component

Component
 700.6619
 180.3912
1100.0129
 20.0024
 40.0016
 10.0013
110.0013
110.0012
 10.0010
 10.0008
 10.0007
 31101.0763

Duplicate Queries

QueryCountCallersComponentsPotential Troublemakers
SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.post_name IN ('single-post-ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates','single-post','single')
AND ( 0 = 1 )
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'wp_template'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
GROUP BY wp_posts.ID
ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC		2
2 calls
WordPress core
2 calls
do_action()
1 calls
WP_Query->get_posts()
1 calls
SELECT wp_posts.*
FROM wp_posts
WHERE 1=1
AND wp_posts.ID IN (48226,48227,48230,48237,48238,48239,68432,104504,104739,104740,104741,104742,104743,104744,104747,104784,104785,104786,104787,104788,104789,104791,104833,104834,104835,104836,105073,105421,106587,115297,130815,146019,157734,158018,176815,245560,248973,255317,256308,273025,322815,383653,397847,433339,436892,446854,447703,447704,447705,447706,447707,447708,479127)
AND wp_posts.post_type = 'nav_menu_item'
AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish'))
ORDER BY wp_posts.menu_order ASC		3
3 calls
WordPress core
3 calls
get_header()
1 calls
get_footer()
2 calls

Conditionals

True Conditionals

  • is_single()
  • is_singular()
  • is_ssl()

False Conditionals

  • is_404()
  • is_admin()
  • is_archive()
  • is_attachment()
  • is_author()
  • is_blog_admin()
  • is_category()
  • is_comment_feed()
  • is_customize_preview()
  • is_date()
  • is_day()
  • is_embed()
  • is_favicon()
  • is_feed()
  • is_front_page()
  • is_home()
  • is_month()
  • is_network_admin()
  • is_page()
  • is_page_template()
  • is_paged()
  • is_post_type_archive()
  • is_preview()
  • is_privacy_policy()
  • is_robots()
  • is_rtl()
  • is_search()
  • is_sticky()
  • is_tag()
  • is_tax()
  • is_time()
  • is_trackback()
  • is_user_admin()
  • is_year()

Blocks

This post contains no blocks.

Blocks: Related Hooks with Filters or Actions Attached

HookPriorityCallbackComponent
block_type_metadata10
  1. wp_migrate_old_typography_shape()
    wp-includes/blocks.php:1025
WordPress core
10
  1. _wp_multiple_block_styles()
    wp-includes/blocks.php:1307
WordPress core
render_block_context10
  1. _block_template_render_without_post_block_context()
    wp-includes/block-template.php:284
WordPress core
render_block_data10
  1. block_core_gallery_data_id_backcompatibility()
    wp-includes/blocks/gallery.php:19
WordPress core
10
  1. block_core_latest_posts_migrate_categories()
    wp-includes/blocks/latest-posts.php:224
WordPress core
10
  1. block_core_navigation_typographic_presets_backcompatibility()
    wp-includes/blocks/navigation.php:593
WordPress core
render_block10
  1. wp_render_duotone_support()
    wp-includes/block-supports/duotone.php:482
WordPress core
10
  1. wp_render_elements_support()
    wp-includes/block-supports/elements.php:19
WordPress core
10
  1. wp_render_layout_support_flag()
    wp-includes/block-supports/layout.php:142
WordPress core
10
  1. wp_restore_group_inner_container()
    wp-includes/block-supports/layout.php:214
WordPress core
use_widgets_block_editor10
  1. __return_false()
    wp-includes/functions.php:6640
WordPress core

Request

Request

2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates

Matched Rule

([0-9]{4})/([0-9]{1,2})/([0-9]{1,2})/([^/]+)(?:/([0-9]+))?/?$

Matched Query

year=2022
&monthnum=01
&day=29
&name=ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates
&page=

Query String

year=2022
&monthnum=01
&day=29
&name=ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates

All Matching Rewrite Rules

([0-9]{4})/([0-9]{1,2})/([0-9]{1,2})/([^/]+)(?:/([0-9]+))?/?$year=$matches[1]
&monthnum=$matches[2]
&day=$matches[3]
&name=$matches[4]
&page=$matches[5]
(.?.+?)(?:/([0-9]+))?/?$pagename=$matches[1]
&page=$matches[2]

Query Vars

comments_per_page50
day29
lazy_load_term_meta1
monthnum1
nameottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates
orderDESC
posts_per_page10
update_post_meta_cache1
update_post_term_cache1
year2022

Response

Queried Object

Single Post: #495306 (WP_Post)

Current User

Current User: #12

Request Data

Remote IP91.184.215.148
HTTP methodGET
Requested URLhttps://cyprus-mail.com/2022/01/29/ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates/

Request: Related Hooks with Filters or Actions Attached

HookPriorityCallbackComponent
parse_request10
  1. rest_api_loaded()
    wp-includes/rest-api.php:365
WordPress core
20
  1. wpcf7_control_init()
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/controller.php:16
Plugin: contact-form-7
pre_get_posts1
  1. MailsterFrontpage->filter_status_on_archive()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/frontpage.class.php:865
Plugin: mailster
1
  1. SEOPress\A\S\Render->render()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/src/Actions/Sitemap/Render.php:28
Plugin: wp-seopress
1
  1. SEOPressPro\A\S\RenderNewsSitemap->render()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Actions/Sitemap/RenderNewsSitemap.php:27
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
1
  1. SEOPressPro\A\S\RenderVideoSitemap->render()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Actions/Sitemap/RenderVideoSitemap.php:27
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
10
  1. Closure on line 169 of wp-content/plugins/w3-total-cache/Root_Loader.php
    wp-content/plugins/w3-total-cache/Root_Loader.php:169
Plugin: w3-total-cache
10
  1. Penci_Portfolio->portfolio_custom_posts_per_page()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-portfolio/penci-pennew-portfolio.php:170
Plugin: penci-pennews-portfolio
10
  1. penci_change_query_cat_page()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/extras.php:2057
Theme
10
  1. seopress_admin_sort_columns_by()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options-advanced-admin.php:338
Plugin: wp-seopress
send_headers10
  1. nocache_headers()
    wp-includes/functions.php:1501
WordPress core
9223372036854775807 (PHP_INT_MAX)
  1. SWCFPC_Cache_Controller->bypass_cache_on_init()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-cloudflare-page-cache/libs/cache_controller.class.php:533
Plugin: wp-cloudflare-page-cache
the_post10
  1. Advanced_Ads->set_query_type()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/public/class-advanced-ads.php:903
Plugin: advanced-ads
20
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro_Module_Inject_Content->inject_loop_post()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/inject-content/inject-content.class.php:472
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
wp0
  1. seopress_load_redirections_options()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options.php:488
Plugin: wp-seopress
9
  1. Advanced_Ads_Responsive_Amp->wp()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-responsive/modules/amp/public/public.php:48
Plugin: advanced-ads-responsive
10
  1. Penci_Post_Views_Count->ajax_count()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/inc/post-views-count.php:88
Plugin: penci-framework
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Tracking->load_tracking_method()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/public.php:527
Plugin: advanced-ads-tracking
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Tracking_Amp->register_actions()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/classes/amp.php:33
Plugin: advanced-ads-tracking
10
  1. MailsterForms->form()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/forms.class.php:64
Plugin: mailster
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro_Module_Cache_Busting->init_fronend()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/cache-busting/cache-busting.class.php:218
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
10
  1. w3tc_cache_flush()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/functions.php:230
Theme
20
  1. Advanced_Ads_AdSense_Public->inject_amp_code()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/modules/gadsense/public/public.php:145
Plugin: advanced-ads
page_link999999999
  1. WD_ASP_SearchOverride_Filter->fixUrls()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/filters/class-asp-searchoverride.php:363
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
post_link999999999
  1. WD_ASP_SearchOverride_Filter->fixUrls()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/filters/class-asp-searchoverride.php:363
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
post_type_link999999999
  1. WD_ASP_SearchOverride_Filter->fixUrls()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/filters/class-asp-searchoverride.php:363
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
term_link10
  1. _post_format_link()
    wp-includes/post-formats.php:194
WordPress core
rewrite_rules_array10
  1. MailsterFrontpage->rewrite_rules()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/frontpage.class.php:55
Plugin: mailster
10
  1. json_api_rewrites()
    wp-content/plugins/json-api/json-api.php:58
Plugin: json-api
do_parse_request10
  1. Closure on line 101 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/REST_API/REST_Routes.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/REST_API/REST_Routes.php:101
Plugin: google-site-kit
query_vars10
  1. MailsterFrontpage->set_query_vars()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/frontpage.class.php:112
Plugin: mailster
10
  1. Penci_Post_Views_Count->ajax_query_vars()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/inc/post-views-count.php:40
Plugin: penci-framework
10
  1. SEOPress\A\S\Router->queryVars()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/src/Actions/Sitemap/Router.php:53
Plugin: wp-seopress
10
  1. SEOPressPro\A\S\RouterNewsSitemap->queryVars()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Actions/Sitemap/RouterNewsSitemap.php:48
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
10
  1. SEOPressPro\A\S\RouterVideoSitemap->queryVars()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/src/Actions/Sitemap/RouterVideoSitemap.php:46
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
10
  1. JSON_API_Query->query_vars()
    wp-content/plugins/json-api/singletons/query.php:97
Plugin: json-api
10
  1. Closure on line 104 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/REST_API/REST_Routes.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/REST_API/REST_Routes.php:104
Plugin: google-site-kit
request10
  1. _post_format_request()
    wp-includes/post-formats.php:166
WordPress core
wp_headers10
  1. AIOWPSecurity_General_Init_Tasks->aiowps_remove_x_pingback_header()
    wp-content/plugins/all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall/classes/wp-security-general-init-tasks.php:255
Plugin: all-in-one-wp-security-and-firewall
option_home10
  1. _config_wp_home()
    wp-includes/functions.php:4520
WordPress core
option_siteurl10
  1. _config_wp_siteurl()
    wp-includes/functions.php:4542
WordPress core

Theme

Theme

pennews

Template File

single.php

Template Hierarchy

  1. single-post-ottawa-set-for-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates.php
  2. single-post.php
  3. single.php
  4. singular.php
  5. index.php

Template Parts

  • template-parts/topbar/topbar.php
  • template-parts/topbar/weather.php
  • template-parts/topbar/date.php
  • template-parts/topbar/login.php
  • template-parts/topbar/menu.php
  • template-parts/topbar/trending.php
  • template-parts/topbar/socials.php
  • template-parts/header/header_s6.php
  • template-parts/header/logo.php
  • template-parts/header/menu.php
  • template-parts/header/header_mobile.php
  • template-parts/header/header-signup-form.php
  • template-parts/header/page-header.php
  • template-parts/content-single.php
  • template-parts/single/style-1.php
  • template-parts/social-share.php
    Included 2 times
  • template-parts/single/entry-content.php
  • template-parts/post_pagination.php
  • template-parts/author-box.php
  • template-parts/related_posts.php
  • template-parts/comment-box.php
  • template-parts/animation-loadpost.php
  • template-parts/footer/footer-sidebars.php
  • template-parts/footer/footer-bottom.php
  • template-parts/footer/footer-copyright.php
  • template-parts/footer/mobile-sidebar.php
  • template-parts/footer/menu-hamburger.php

Not Loaded

None

Body Classes

  • aa-prefix-cypru-
  • admin-bar
  • americas
  • group-blog
  • header-sticky
  • logged-in
  • no-customize-support
  • penci-caption-above-img
  • penci-single-style-1
  • penci_sticky_content_sidebar
  • post-template-default
  • postid-495306
  • sidebar-right
  • single
  • single-format-standard
  • single-post
  • vc_responsive
  • world
  • wp-custom-logo
  • wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1

Theme: Related Hooks with Filters or Actions Attached

HookPriorityCallbackComponent
template_redirect0
  1. _wp_admin_bar_init()
    wp-includes/admin-bar.php:23
WordPress core
0
  1. seopress_titles_disable_archives()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options.php:68
Plugin: wp-seopress
1
  1. MailsterFrontpage->template_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/frontpage.class.php:183
Plugin: mailster
1
  1. MailsterCron->template_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/mailster/classes/cron.class.php:442
Plugin: mailster
1
  1. SEOPress\A\S\Render->sitemapShortcut()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/src/Actions/Sitemap/Render.php:76
Plugin: wp-seopress
1
  1. seopress_301_do_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1269
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
1
  1. seopress_redirections_hook()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options-redirections.php:97
Plugin: wp-seopress
1
  1. seopress_redirections_attachments_file()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options-redirections.php:151
Plugin: wp-seopress
2
  1. seopress_redirections_attachments()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/inc/functions/options-redirections.php:128
Plugin: wp-seopress
10
  1. wp_old_slug_redirect()
    wp-includes/query.php:1021
WordPress core
10
  1. redirect_canonical()
    wp-includes/canonical.php:42
WordPress core
10
  1. wpt_card_template()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-tweets-pro/wpt-player-card.php:40
Plugin: wp-tweets-pro
10
  1. seopress_404_log()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress-pro/inc/admin/redirections.php:1849
Plugin: wp-seopress-pro
10
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
10
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
10
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
10
  1. JSON_API->template_redirect()
    wp-content/plugins/json-api/singletons/api.php:15
Plugin: json-api
10
  1. Vc_Base->frontCss()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/core/class-vc-base.php:434
Plugin: js_composer
10
  1. WPBMap::addAllMappedShortcodes()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/core/class-wpb-map.php:936
Plugin: js_composer
10
  1. Vc_Base->frontJsRegister()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/core/class-vc-base.php:490
Plugin: js_composer
10
  1. Vc_Frontend_Editor->loadShortcodes()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/editors/class-vc-frontend-editor.php:632
Plugin: js_composer
11
  1. rest_output_link_header()
    wp-includes/rest-api.php:977
WordPress core
11
  1. wp_shortlink_header()
    wp-includes/link-template.php:4079
WordPress core
11
  1. Advanced_Ads->set_disabled_constant()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/public/class-advanced-ads.php:278
Plugin: advanced-ads
11
  1. Advanced_Ads_Frontend_Checks->init()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/frontend_checks.php:32
Plugin: advanced-ads
20
  1. wpcf7_cleanup_upload_files()
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/file.php:318
Plugin: contact-form-7
20
  1. wpcf7_cleanup_captcha_files()
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/modules/really-simple-captcha.php:552
Plugin: contact-form-7
9223372036854775807 (PHP_INT_MAX)
  1. SWCFPC_Cache_Controller->apply_cache()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-cloudflare-page-cache/libs/cache_controller.class.php:574
Plugin: wp-cloudflare-page-cache
template_include10
  1. Penci_Portfolio->register_portfolio_categories()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-portfolio/penci-pennew-portfolio.php:153
Plugin: penci-pennews-portfolio
single_template10
  1. Penci_PenNew_Slider->fix_single_template()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennew-slider/penci-pennew-slider.php:41
Plugin: penci-pennew-slider
10
  1. Penci_Portfolio->register_portfolio_single()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-portfolio/penci-pennew-portfolio.php:139
Plugin: penci-pennews-portfolio

Scripts

PositionHandle
Source
Version
Headerjquery-corecyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.min.jsjquery3.6.0
Headerjquery-migratecyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/jquery/jquery-migrate.min.jsjquery3.3.2
Headerjqueryjquery-core, jquery-migrateadvadsTrackingDelayed, advanced-ads-advanced-js, advanced-ads-layer-footer-js, advanced-ads-pro/cache_busting, advanced-ads-pro/cache_busting_admin_bar, advanced-ads-pro/front, advanced-ads-responsive, gtm4wp-scroll-tracking, jquery-penci-piechart, jquery-recipe-rateyo, jquery-ui-core, mailster-form, moove_gdpr_frontend, penci, penci-rateyo-review, penci_rateyo, query-monitor, rss-retriever-ajax, rss-retriever-pro-scripts, wd-asp-ajaxsearchpro, wd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-widgets, wd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-wrapper, wd-asp-gestures, wd-asp-highlight, wd-asp-inviewport, wd-asp-mousewheel, wd-asp-scroll-simple3.6.0
Headerquery-monitorcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/query-monitor/assets/query-monitor.jsjquery1643101006
Headeradvanced-ads-advanced-jscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/public/assets/js/advanced.min.jsjqueryadvanced-ads-pro/front, advanced-ads-responsive, advanced_ads_pro/visitor_conditions1.31.0
Headergtm4wp-scroll-trackingcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/duracelltomi-google-tag-manager/js/analytics-talk-content-tracking.jsjquery1.14.2
Headeradvanced_ads_pro/visitor_conditionscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/advanced-visitor-conditions/inc/conditions.min.jsadvanced-ads-advanced-js2.16.0
Headergoogle_gtagjswww.googletagmanager.comhttps://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-11703097-1
Footermailster-formcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/mailster/assets/js/form.min.jsjquery3.1.1
Footergoogle_cse_v2cyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js1
Footerhoverintent-jscyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/hoverintent-js.min.jsadmin-bar2.2.1
Footeradmin-barcyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/admin-bar.min.jshoverintent-js
Footerregenerator-runtimecyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/dist/vendor/regenerator-runtime.min.jswp-polyfill0.13.9
Footerwp-polyfillcyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/dist/vendor/wp-polyfill.min.jsregenerator-runtimecontact-form-73.15.0
Footercontact-form-7cyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/index.jswp-polyfill5.5.4
Footerdisqus_countcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/public/js/comment_count.js3.0.22
Footerjquery-recipe-rateyocyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-recipe/js/jquery.rateyo.min.jsjquery2.3
Footerpenci_rateyocyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-recipe/js/rating_recipe.jsjquery2.3.2
Footerjquery-penci-piechartcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-review/js/jquery.easypiechart.min.jsjquery1.0
Footerpenci-rateyo-reviewcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-review/js/rating_review.jsjquery3.0
Footerrss-retriever-ajaxcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/wp-rss-retriever-pro/inc/js/rss-retriever-ajax.jsjquery1.6.5
Footerrss-retriever-pro-scriptscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/wp-rss-retriever-pro/inc/js/pro-main.jsjquery1.6.5
Footeradvanced-ads-pro/cache_bustingcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/assets/js/base.min.jsjqueryadvadsTrackingDelayed, advadsTrackingScript, advanced-ads-layer-footer-js, advanced-ads-pro/cache_busting_admin_bar2.16.0
Footeradvanced-ads-layer-footer-jscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-layer/public/assets/js/layer.jsjquery, advanced-ads-pro/cache_busting1.7.2
Footeradvanced-ads-responsivecyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-responsive/public/assets/js/script.jsjquery, advanced-ads-advanced-js1.10.2
Footeradvanced-ads-sticky-footer-jscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-sticky-ads/public/assets/js/sticky.js1.8.1
Footergtm4wp-form-move-trackercyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/duracelltomi-google-tag-manager/js/gtm4wp-form-move-tracker.js1.14.2
Footeradvanced-ads-pro/frontcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/assets/js/advanced-ads-pro.min.jsjquery, advanced-ads-advanced-js2.16.0
Footerswcfpc_sweetalert_jscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/wp-cloudflare-page-cache/assets/js/sweetalert2.min.jsswcfpc_admin_js11.0.18
Footerswcfpc_admin_jscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/wp-cloudflare-page-cache/assets/js/backend.jsswcfpc_sweetalert_js1.5.3
Footerpencicyprus-mail.comwp-content/themes/pennews/js/script.min.jsjquery6.5.9
Footercomment-replycyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js
Footerjquery-ui-corecyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/jquery/ui/core.min.jsjqueryjquery-ui-datepicker1.13.0
Footerjquery-ui-datepickercyprus-mail.comwp-includes/js/jquery/ui/datepicker.min.jsjquery-ui-core1.13.0
Footerwd-asp-gesturescyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/jquery.gestures.jsjqueryTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-mousewheelcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/jquery.mousewheel.jsjqueryTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-scroll-simplecyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/simplebar.jsjqueryTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-highlightcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/jquery.highlight.jsjqueryTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-inviewportcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/jquery.inviewport.jsjqueryTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-ajaxsearchprocyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/jquery.ajaxsearchpro.jsjquerywd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-widgets, wd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-wrapperTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-widgetscyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/asp_widgets.jsjquery, wd-asp-ajaxsearchproTC1Tda
Footerwd-asp-ajaxsearchpro-wrappercyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/js/legacy/nomin/asp_wrapper.jsjquery, wd-asp-ajaxsearchproTC1Tda
Footeradvanced-ads-pro/cache_busting_admin_barcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/assets/js/admin_bar.jsjquery, advanced-ads-pro/cache_busting2.16.0
FooteradvadsTrackingScriptcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/assets/js/dist/tracking.min.jsadvanced-ads-pro/cache_bustingadvadsTrackingDelayed2.2.0
FooteradvadsTrackingDelayedcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/assets/js/dist/delayed.min.jsadvanced-ads-pro/cache_busting, advadsTrackingScript, jquery2.2.0
Footermoove_gdpr_frontendcyprus-mail.comwp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/dist/scripts/main.jsjquery4.7.3
Footerremote_sdkcdn.onesignal.comhttps://cdn.onesignal.com/sdks/OneSignalSDK.js#asyncload
Total: 47

Scripts: Related Hooks with Filters or Actions Attached

HookPriorityCallbackComponent
wp_enqueue_scripts10
  1. wp_common_block_scripts_and_styles()
    wp-includes/script-loader.php:2268
WordPress core
10
  1. wp_enqueue_global_styles()
    wp-includes/script-loader.php:2309
WordPress core
10
  1. Closure on line 36 of wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/controller.php
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/controller.php:36
Plugin: contact-form-7
10
  1. Disqus_Public->enqueue_comment_count()
    wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/public/class-disqus-public.php:210
Plugin: disqus-comment-system
10
  1. Disqus_Public->enqueue_comment_embed()
    wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/public/class-disqus-public.php:229
Plugin: disqus-comment-system
10
  1. vc_page_editable_enqueue_pointer_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/autoload/vc-pointers-frontend-editor.php:70
Plugin: js_composer
10
  1. WP_Menu_Image->menu_image_add_inline_style_action()
    wp-content/plugins/menu-image/menu-image.php:1018
Plugin: menu-image
10
  1. Penci_Framework->enqueue()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-framework/penci-framework.php:94
Plugin: penci-framework
10
  1. penci_pennews_register_recipe_print_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-recipe/penci-pennew-recipe.php:53
Plugin: penci-pennews-recipe
10
  1. penci_register_review_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/penci-pennews-review/penci-pennew-review.php:76
Plugin: penci-pennews-review
10
  1. wp_rss_retriever_css_js()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-rss-retriever-pro/wp-rss-retriever.php:34
Plugin: wp-rss-retriever-pro
10
  1. wpt_stylesheet()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-to-twitter/wp-to-twitter.php:1909
Plugin: wp-to-twitter
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Layer->footer_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-layer/public/public.php:352
Plugin: advanced-ads-layer
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Responsive->register_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-responsive/public/public.php:125
Plugin: advanced-ads-responsive
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Sticky->footer_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-sticky-ads/public/public.php:119
Plugin: advanced-ads-sticky-ads
10
  1. gtm4wp_enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/duracelltomi-google-tag-manager/public/frontend.php:559
Plugin: duracelltomi-google-tag-manager
10
  1. SEOPress\A\A\ModuleMetabox->enqueueFrontend()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-seopress/src/Actions/Admin/ModuleMetabox.php:130
Plugin: wp-seopress
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Plugin->enqueue_styles()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/plugin.php:153
Plugin: advanced-ads
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Plugin->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/plugin.php:169
Plugin: advanced-ads
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro_Module_Advanced_Visitor_Conditions->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/advanced-visitor-conditions/main.class.php:81
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro->wp_enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/classes/advanced-ads-pro.php:112
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
10
  1. SWCFPC_Backend->load_custom_wp_admin_styles_and_script()
    wp-content/plugins/wp-cloudflare-page-cache/libs/backend.class.php:84
Plugin: wp-cloudflare-page-cache
10
  1. penci_scripts()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/media.php:5
Theme
10
  1. Pemag_Customizer_CSS->output()
    wp-content/themes/pennews/inc/custom-css/css.php:20
Theme
10
  1. Closure on line 78 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Assets/Assets.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Assets/Assets.php:78
Plugin: google-site-kit
10
  1. WD_ASP_Init->styles()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/core/class-asp-init.php:390
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
10
  1. WD_ASP_Init->scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/core/class-asp-init.php:403
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
10
  1. WD_ASP_StyleSheets_Action->handle()
    wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/includes/classes/actions/class-asp-stylesheets.php:34
Plugin: ajax-search-pro
10
  1. Closure on line 1226 of wp-includes/blocks.php
    wp-includes/blocks.php:1226
WordPress core
10
  1. Closure on line 1226 of wp-includes/blocks.php
    wp-includes/blocks.php:1226
WordPress core
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro_Module_Cache_Busting->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/cache-busting/cache-busting.class.php:293
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
10
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
10
  1. Vc_Base->enqueueStyle()
    wp-content/plugins/js_composer/include/classes/core/class-vc-base.php:474
Plugin: js_composer
10
  1. Advanced_Ads_Frontend_Checks->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads/classes/frontend_checks.php:66
Plugin: advanced-ads
11
  1. Advanced_Ads_Pro_Module_Admin_Bar->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-pro/modules/admin-bar/admin-bar.class.php:54
Plugin: advanced-ads-pro
11
  1. Advanced_Ads_Tracking->enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/public.php:777
Plugin: advanced-ads-tracking
20
  1. wpcf7_html5_fallback()
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/controller.php:169
Plugin: contact-form-7
20
  1. wpcf7_recaptcha_enqueue_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/modules/recaptcha/recaptcha.php:19
Plugin: contact-form-7
20
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
40
  1. Closure on line 24 of wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php
    wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/includes/Core/Util/Method_Proxy_Trait.php:24
Plugin: google-site-kit
999
  1. Moove_GDPR_Actions->moove_frontend_gdpr_scripts()
    wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/class-moove-gdpr-actions.php:540
Plugin: gdpr-cookie-compliance
999