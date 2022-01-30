January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter08
Photo: CNA

On Monday free sites will operate as follows:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Limassol

(6 units)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Larnaca

(5 units)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre) 8:30 am – 6 pm

96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaca (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931
Livadia Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Nicosia

(17 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931
Nicosia Mall 8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623
Dali Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400
Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 8:30 am – 6 pm

96678224
Agios Demetrios Church, Acropolis 8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm

99476680
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344
Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Paphos

(3units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94056785
Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94057623

Famagusta

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 8:30 am – 6 pm

96678224
Frenaros Community Council 8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

 (AF/NG)

