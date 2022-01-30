Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

On Monday free sites will operate as follows:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Limassol
(6 units)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99177224
|
Larnaca
(5 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaca (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|Livadia Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Nicosia
(17 units)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|Nicosia Mall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Dali Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|Agios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|
99476680
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 4 pm
|
77774400
|
Paphos
(3units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Famagusta
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|Frenaros Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
