January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Meeting to review Covid measures in schools

By Iole Damaskinos0155
09
Test-to-stay tests being carried out in a school

Coronavirus measures in schools will be evaluated during a meeting on Monday afternoon with the ministers of health and education.

Educational organisations, parents’ confederations and other stakeholders are also due to attend. Kindergarten and special needs schools will also be represented.

The test-to-stay strategy is to be given particular attention.

President of high school teachers union Oelmek Costas Hadjisavvas said they support keeping schools operational, however, safety and health must remain paramount.

President of primary school teachers union Poed Myria Vassiliou told the Cyprus News Agency that schools need substantial support as the requirements of the measures, the testing, and the constant stream of ministry circulars and announcements, strain the normal daily functioning of schools, many of which are now understaffed.

 

Related Posts

European bridge seminar in Larnaca a success

Press Release

Coronavirus: Recover certificate now only valid 90 days within Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Two hunters fined in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: 36 fines for decree violations

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign