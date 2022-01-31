January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two more arrests in suspected robbery ring

By Staff Reporter0107
handcuffs 03

Two underaged suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of being involved in over 70 robberies from cars and two burglaries in Famagusta, bringing the total arrests to five.

According to police, two teenagers aged 14 and 17 were arrested on Monday as suspects in the cases.

The suspects are thought to be part of a connected group of criminals operating in the district, police added.

Three more people aged 18, 19 and 20, have also been arrested in relation to the case.

According to the police report, testimonies led police to the first suspect, the 19-year-old, who confessed after facing a special interrogation team called in for the case.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 3,396 new cases

Gina Agapiou

Last push for consensus on local govt reform

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Testing sites at virtually all schools from Tuesday

Gina Agapiou

Vinylio Wine Etc celebrates birthday with Greek singers

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: University teaching union to appeal court ruling on vaccination

Elias Hazou

Weather gradually returning to seasonal norm

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign