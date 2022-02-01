February 1, 2022

Major tech startup programme comes to Cyprus

The European Startup Universe, the biggest project for EU tech startups, is coming to Cyprus, the non-profit organisation announced earlier this month.

The programme, which is scheduled to start on March 1, taking place online, will have a duration of six weeks, facilitating the transfer of knowledge, experience and support among technology startup founders and mentors.

The ESU’s objective is to bring together 10,000 early stage startups from across the European Union, with late-stage founders, angel investors, corporates and experts.

The initiative is under the patronage of the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel.

The programme will be comprised of six main pillars that are all going to take place through Founderhoo, an all-in-one online tech startup programmes platform.

Participants will have one-to-one online meetings with experts and mentors, take part in workshops, community forums, and receive educational content and perks, such as special offers and discounts to tools to help in the running and development of their companies.

At the end of the programme, teams that exhibit the prerequisite level of progress will be able to take part in one-to-one online meetings with European Angel Investors.

“I believe networking is a vital part of success in the startup world,” European Startup Universe in Cyprus and startup journalist Panis Pieri said.

“That’s why we decided to bring the European Startup Universe to Cyprus, to help Cypriot-based early stage technology startups grow, to help them achieve their goals, to expand in Europe and globally,” Pieri added.

Interested parties can submit their applications by visiting the ESU Cyprus website.

