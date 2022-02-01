February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two detained for forgery and illegal impersonation at Paphos Airport

By Iole Damaskinos0257
thumbnail paphos airport 2

According to the spokesman and head of the Paphos TAE, Michalis Nikolaou, a 24-year-old and a 32-year-old, intending to fly to France, were stopped at Paphos airport on Monday.

Suspicions were raised during passport control, that the 24-year-old was using forged documents while the 32-year-old was using travel documents belonging to someone else.

The two persons under suspicion were taken to the Paphos Central Police Station where they were arrested and detained.

The Paphos Crime Detection Department is continuing Investigations.

Related Posts

Nine communities warn they will take drastic measures over relocation of asphalt plants

Gina Agapiou

Consumption of electricity from RES increased but percentage still low

Source: Cyprus News Agency

New online registration for National Guard recruits

Iole Damaskinos

Taxi drivers to stage six-hour protest over lack of state support

Gina Agapiou

Sick boy has op postponed in Athens due to viral pneumonia

Gina Agapiou

Establishment owner fined €8000, 12 fines in total for Covid decree violations

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign