Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 38 free rapid test sites will operate nationwide for eligible groups on Thursday, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Eligible for free testing are people who are fully vaccinated against the virus, and those in-between the first and second dose of the vaccine, with the presentation of their vaccination card.
Also eligible for a free rapid test are minors aged 12-17 who do not have their parents/guardians’ consent for vaccination, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Limassol
(6 units)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Larnaca
(5 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Nicosia
(20 units)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99476680
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|University Campus Healthcare Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|99965920
|Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 4 pm
|77774400
|Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos
|12 pm – 2 pm
|77774400
|Paphos
(4 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Famagusta
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Frenaros Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317