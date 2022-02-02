February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter017
rapid test σε Δημοτικά Σχολεία rapid antigen te

A total of 38 free rapid test sites will operate nationwide for eligible groups on Thursday, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Eligible for free testing are people who are fully vaccinated against the virus, and those in-between the first and second dose of the vaccine, with the presentation of their vaccination card.

Also eligible for a free rapid test are minors aged 12-17 who do not have their parents/guardians’ consent for vaccination, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

 

 

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Limassol

(6 units)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8 am – 6 pm 99942219
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Larnaca

(5 units)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Nicosia

(20 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99476680
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
University Campus Healthcare Centre 9 am – 4 pm 99965920
Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm 77774400
Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos 12 pm – 2 pm 77774400
Paphos

(4 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Famagusta

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

 

