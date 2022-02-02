February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Girl slightly injured after falling out of bus

By Antigoni Pitta035
File photo

Police on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances under which a 15-year-old girl fell out of a moving bus and was injured earlier in the day.

According to the police report, a complaint was made around 2pm by the teenager’s mother a little after the incident.

The girl was a passenger in a school bus dropping off secondary school pupils to Pera Chorio.

Approaching a stop near Lympia, the door reportedly opened while the bus was still in motion, causing the teen to fall out of the bus.

Officers rushed to the scene, and officials from the electromechanical services inspected the condition of the bus engine and door.

The girl was taken by her mother to a personal doctor, who found scrapes in one arm and one leg.

Pera Chorio Nisou police are continuing the investigation to determine what caused the incident.

