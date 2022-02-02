February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Safe with €15,000 in cash stolen from Limassol business

By Staff Reporter091
Limassol police HQ

Limassol police on Wednesday said they were investigating after a safe with €15,000 in cash was stolen from a nightclub.

The theft was reported by the 60-year-old owner of the nightclub, who said that between 6 and 11pm on Tuesday, unknown culprits broke into the premises and stole a metal safe.

The safe contained €15,000 in cash, as well as two mobile phones.

Officers who investigated the scene concluded the thieves violated the side door.

