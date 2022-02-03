Daily News Briefing

February 3, 2022

In today’s episode, Akel MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek has said he will challenge in court the claim that he is violating the constitution by holding an unpaid teaching post at the University of Cyprus while simultaneously serving in the European parliament. In other news, police said they will investigate whether mistakes were made in their handling of the 2019 Ayia Napa gang rape case after the supreme court overturned the conviction of the woman who filed and later retracted a complaint she had been raped, and two doctors at the Apollonion Hospital in Nicosia are facing criminal charges in relation to incidents of contamination of patients during eye surgeries.

