Restaurant review: Divinus, Larnaca

We all like to travel but in recent times haven’t really been able to. However, if you want a slice of Italy and an authentic Italian experience you’re in luck! Divinus is a relatively new addition to the Makenzie strip and promises to share the exquisite tastes of Italian culture. With it bringing the finest ingredients straight from Italy, I was really looking forward to seeing what Divinus had to offer.

The inside of this sea-front eatery is modern and the wooden furnishings add a touch of elegance. We sat outside because we enjoy the sound of the sea and watching the planes arrive. The menus were brought to us and the first thing I noticed was an entire section dedicated to pizza! Pizza Di Napoli, to be precise! There are three categories, Classics, specials and calzones. The classics and the specials have pizzas with both a red and white base but a couple in the specials have their own unique base such as a tartufo or a porcini mushroom base.

The main food menu, the ‘ristorante Italiano’ had your usual starters, salads, meat, seafood and of course, a section dedicated to pasta and risotto.

Despite many of the dishes sounding tempting, I didn’t deviate from my pizza plan and ordered the Carnivora with toppings of spicy salami, prosciutto cotto and Italian sausage. Trust me, it was no easy decision! The options are all very tempting. One pizza even had apples, walnuts and honey! I wondered if that could be a potential dessert! My partner also agonised over the menu and went for a pizza; prosciutto crudo S. Daniele, Rucola I Scaglie di Parmagiano.

We weren’t waiting too long before the food arrived, and it was pizza art. One of the best looking pizzas I’d ever seen. The toppings were plentiful but at the same time didn’t overpower the cheese or the firm but fluffy base. The salami wasn’t the kind of spicy that will blow your head off, instead it was a rich flavour of herbs and seasonings. The pizza was quite filling and I most definitely felt satisfied right down the last bite.

While we were eating, we had noticed somebody going from table to table to have a chat with the customers and after we were done, he paid us a visit. It turned out to be the restaurant owner, Nick Georgiades, who told us he had lived in Naples for 37 years and despite being an engineer by trade, he is now following his passion. We had noticed a huge variety of Italian wines on the drinks menu (about 60!) which aren’t just any old bottles, they are handpicked by Georgiades himself as he is also a member of the Italian sommelier association. His knowledge and enthusiasm when talking about the subject is fascinating. Any wine lover wanting to learn about tasting and theory can also attend a six-week course hosted by the man himself.

Georgiades also brings ingredients straight from Italy so that all the meals are as genuine as possible. After chatting with Georgiades, we decided we had room to share a dessert. It had to be the classic tiramisu which is also homemade by the resident Italian chef. Thankfully, we only ordered the one as it was plenty to share. It did not disappoint! The cream was not too rich and the balance of coffee and alcohol was just right; a light, tasty dessert.

As you may have guessed, I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Divinus. The setting, the food, the friendly owner and reasonable prices combined have left me pondering what I will be having the next time I visit.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Italian

WHERE Divinus, Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue, Larnaca

WHEN Tuesday-Sunday 1-10pm

CONTACT 24 361111

HOW MUCH Pizzas from €8-€15