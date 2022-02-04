February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Nick Theodoulou017
cbt2
MPs have criticised the government’s proposed infectious disease bill – saying it has not addressed their concerns over inadequate checks and balances on the state

In today’s episode, we hear that major delays are now expected in the construction of the LNG import terminal at Vasilikos, in Limassol. There’s also the third earthquake to be felt in Cyprus in less than a month. Elsewhere, MPs have criticised the government’s proposed infectious disease bill – saying it has not addressed their concerns over inadequate checks and balances on the state. But on a happy note, the latest data showed that tourism arrivals in 2021 hovered just below the 2 million mark.

All of that and much more in your daily news briefing.

<div id=”buzzsprout-player-10010658″></div><script src=”https://www.buzzsprout.com/1855368/10010658-february-4-daily-news-briefing.js?container_id=buzzsprout-player-10010658&player=small” type=”text/javascript” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Related Posts

Live performance comes to CVAR

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Limassol shop fined €8,000 for SafePass violations

Staff Reporter

Six arrested as police probe December 28 murder

Gina Agapiou

Yellow alert for storms remains in force for Friday

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

ECB programmes see purchases of €6.56bln in Cypriot bonds

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign