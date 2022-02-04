February 4, 2022

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus booking Summer 2022 Rhapsody cruises

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, preferred sales representative of Royal Caribbean Cruises in Cyprus, is now taking Summer 2022 bookings for Royal Caribbean ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ cruises from Limassol.

The ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ will sail from Limassol every week, over August 6-September 10, 2022, for six- to eight-night cruises, visiting Rhodes, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini and Haifa. The eight-night cruise will also call at Ashdod, with a great opportunity to visit the Holy Land, Jerusalem.

Embark on a relaxing journey to the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean and explore your favorite destinations with the comfort of the ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’, with prices starting from as low as €539 per person.

Once aboard the ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’, guests can relax and recharge at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre, pamper themselves at the beauty salon and find their Zen in the adults-only Solarium. The vessel’s two pools and six whirlpools are the perfect places at which to cool down, and holidaymakers looking for even more adventure can enjoy endless sea views scaling the signature 12-metre rock-climbing wall.

Younger guests can enjoy Royal Caribbean’s award-winning kids’ programme at Adventure Ocean, before catching a film on the outdoor movie screen and under the stars with the whole family. Hunger pangs will be kept at bay, thanks to a varied combination of complimentary and specialty restaurants, including all-time favorite Izumi, serving fresh sushi and sashimi, Chops Grille, an American steakhouse, and Giovanni’s Table, for Italian classics.

Book your ‘Rhapsody’ cruise now with just €50 deposit per person and secure your cabin. Limited cabins available.

For more information and bookings, visit: www.letsgotours.com or contact the Let’s Go Tours by Amathus cruise team at: 77 77 82 77 or emailing: [email protected]

