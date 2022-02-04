February 4, 2022

Yellow alert for storms remains in force for Friday

A yellow weather warning for storms is in force until 5pm on Friday, the met service has announced.

According to the announcement, isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the island. Rain rates are expected to range between 35 to 50 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely, the met service added.

Temperatures are expected to average at about 14C inland and along the coasts, while the mountainous areas are set for six degrees.

The weekend was forecast to be partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms, with Sunday being greyer.

The temperature is due to drop slightly on Monday.

