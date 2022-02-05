February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: One death 2,568 test positive on Saturday

By Staff Reporter00
The health ministry announced that one person had died of Covid-19 and that 2,568 had tested positive from 87,025  PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.9 per cent.

The death concerned a woman aged 94 taking the total over the past two years to 741.

There are 225 people in hospitals of whom 65 are in serious condition. Of these, 29 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 73 per cent.

More later

