Coronavirus: Sunday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 63 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Sunday, the health ministry announced.
Eligible for a free rapid testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who have yet to receive a booster, those who received the booster, as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine.
In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible are minors aged 6 and over, teenagers aged 12 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Limassol
(15 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Yermasoyia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|26100377
|Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|99942219
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 pm
|99790687
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|99790687
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Larnaca
(12 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|9 am – 4 pm
|96812424
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|99365616
|Nicosia
(26 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|PanAyia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|10 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|10 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|10 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|10 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|10 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|99965920
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Livadero Park, Palaichori
|11 am – 4 pm
|77774400
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Paphos
(6 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Famagusta
(4 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Derhynia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317