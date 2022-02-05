February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Sunday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter035
ÄÅÉÃÌÁÔÏËÇØÉÅÓ ÃÉÁ ÊÏÑÙÍÏÚÏ ÓÔÇ ËÁÑÍÁÊÁ
Photo; CNA

A total of 63 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Sunday, the health ministry announced.

Eligible for a free rapid testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who have yet to receive a booster, those who received the booster, as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine.

In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible are minors aged 6 and over, teenagers aged 12 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

 

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Limassol

(15 sites)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Yermasoyia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 8:30 am – 6 pm 99177224
D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Tricherousa 26th Primary School 8:30 am – 6 pm 99154344
K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas 8:30 am – 6 pm 26100377
Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 8:30 am – 5 pm 99942219
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 pm 99790687
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Kyperounta Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Larnaca

(12 sites)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum) 9 am – 4 pm 96812424
Lefkara Conference Centre 9 am – 4 pm 99365616
Nicosia

(26 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 am – 6 pm 94041843
PanAyia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 10 am – 6 pm 99146623
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 10 am – 6 pm 96812424
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 10 am – 6 pm 70000166
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 10 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 10 am – 6 pm 94056785
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor) 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Kakopetria Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 99965920
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 99965920
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Livadero Park, Palaichori 11 am – 4 pm 77774400
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Paphos

(6 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Famagusta

(4 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Derhynia Senior Citizen’s Centre 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8:30 am – 6 pm 96678224
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Supermarket fined €8,000 for SafePass violation

Gina Agapiou

Outfit7: ‘Game development starts with putting the user first’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Producers lobby for state aid after crop damage

Anna Savva

Deal close with stakeholders for changes to halloumi PDO

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 2,907 people test positive on Friday (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign