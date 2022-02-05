February 5, 2022

Public opinion: Two years of Covid in Cyprus (Video)

By Theo Panayides0423
As we come up to two years of Covid, we asked a selection of people on the streets of Nicosia about their experience, how much it’s changed them, and whether they feel it’s time to open up society.

