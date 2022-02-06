February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades wishes Tatar speedy recovery from Covid

By Staff Reporter076
imagew (1)
The two leader during a social gathering with the new UN Special Representative Colin Stewart (CNA)

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday he had conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar by telephone.

Tatar contracted the virus last week.

In a post on Twitter, Anastasiades said he had contacted the Turkish Cypriot leader earlier on Sunday and conveyed to him “my wishes for a speedy recovery from Covid-19”.

Related Posts

House Speaker denies executive role in Neophytou’s presidential campaign

Jean Christou

‘Diko will be in government after 2023 presidential elections’ Papadopoulos says

Jean Christou

Man and two children injured by attackers at party in Limassol (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Pay gap in Cyprus falling, now lower than EU average

Jean Christou

Audit office defends its position on LNG debacle, says it had major doubts

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 13 individuals and 22 businesses fined for violations

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign