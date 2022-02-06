February 6, 2022

Coronavirus: 13 individuals and 22 businesses fined for violations

By Staff Reporter00

Police fined 13 individuals and 22 businesses were fined for violating Covid measures over the past 24 hours.

They carried out a total of 2,484 checks islandwide.

In Nicosia, there were 611 checks, booking 10 people and 16 business owners.

In Limassol 301 checks were carried out with four people fined and two business owners.

Larnaca had no violations following 596 checks.

In Paphos, one person and four businesses were booked during 184 checks.

The Famagusta area saw 476 checks with five individuals fined, and the Morphou area had 143 inspections with two individuals fined.

