February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House Speaker denies executive role in Neophytou’s presidential campaign

By Jean Christou
House president Annita Demetriou

House President Annita Demetriou said she would not be taking an executive role in the presidential election campaign of ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou, following reports last week that she would be having an active part in the campaign.

During an event on Sunday, Demetriou, who was a Disy MP, said the presidential elections should not derail the effort to implement the reforms that the country needs.

“We have made it clear that I will not have a staff role, without this meaning that I will not fully support the proposal and decision of the political space to which I belong, that is, for the election of Mr Averof Neophytou for the upcoming presidential elections,” she said.

At the same time, she assured that “I know very well how to protect my institutional capacity and role and I will do that”.

Demetriou said that from the first moment she took office, she has taken care to protect the institution of House president.

“And I assure you that until the last day I am in this position, and I am fully committed to this position, I will do that,” she added.

