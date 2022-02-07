February 7, 2022

Cyprus airports welcome net zero aviation declaration

By Antigoni Pitta0102
Larnaca airport

The Toulouse Declaration marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey towards net zero aviation by 2050, Hermes Airports said on Monday after joining fellow aviation stakeholders in endorsing the declaration.

This confirms Cyprus airports’ commitment to EU energy policies, Hermes CEO Eleni Kaloyirou said.

“For more than a decade, Hermes Airports supported sustainable development, as well as the protection of the environment, which is a significant goal for the company,” she said.

Launched by the French presidency on February 4, the so-called Toulouse Declaration is the first-ever public-private initiative supporting European aviation’s goal to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

This is the first global joint initiative of its kind, aligning all EU stakeholders on the principles and actions needed to decarbonise and transform Europe’s aviation sector. It also marks the first formal alliance between airports from across the continent, bringing together 77 airport operators and 250 airports, among them Hermes with Larnaca and Paphos airports.

“Airports have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonising aviation,” Hermes said in a press release.

“With almost 200 European airports now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, and close to 400 airports globally, our work to reaching net zero carbon emissions for those operations under our control by 2050 continues to make tangible progress”.

European airports made this a goal in 2019, consistently reconfirming it by drawing up roadmaps to reach the net zero target by 2030, it added, with “a handful of trailblazers already there”.

“Each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society,” ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said.

“They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud each and every one of them.”

 

 

