February 7, 2022

Four more arrests after fight at Limassol party

Four more people are to be taken to Limassol District Court on Monday after a fight broke out at a party in Limassol on Saturday night.

Police said the individuals are brothers of two of those already under remand.

On Sunday two men aged 25 and 20 were arrested and remanded for eight days following the fight at a house party in Kato Polemidia during which two children aged 15 and 8 were injured.

The incident took place on Saturday night around 7pm. Police said when officers went there after receiving a complaint, they found six people with axes, sticks and knives who had entered the house and were attacking other partygoers.

The three victims of the fighting were aged 33, 15 and 8. They were taken to Limassol General Hospital for treatment. The 33-year-old remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment after suffering injuries to his kidney.

Police are investigating the cause of the fight, which is reportedly over the fact that some of those involved had not been invited to the party.

