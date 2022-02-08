February 8, 2022

Death of CNA’s Egypt correspondent investigated as murder

By Nick Theodoulou01
Nikolaos Katsikas (Photo: CNA)

The Egyptian authorities are investigating possible murder following the death of Cyprus News Agency (CNA) correspondent Nikolaos Katsikas in Cairo.

The alleged murder happened on Saturday and Egyptian media reported that a food delivery worker is in custody with the possible motive under investigation being robbery.

The prosecutor’s office in Giza gave permission for the burial of Katsikas, as media outlet Ahram reported that he had suffered multiple stab wounds at his apartment in Giza, Cairo.

The 55-year-old journalist was likely dead for days until his body was discovered, according to CNA.

Police later arrested the food delivery worker who was employed at a nearby restaurant and allegedly knew the victim, with a court source reported as stating that robbery is the likely incentive.

