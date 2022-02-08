February 8, 2022

Limassol man locates and help arrest man who has stolen from him

A Limassol resident reportedly located and played a key part in the arrest of the thief he had reported to the police.

The 37-year-old suspect was remanded for eight days on Tuesday in connection to burglaries, thefts, knife carrying, assault and illegal possession of property, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

He was arrested on Monday after the complainant, who had reported three cases of burglaries and thefts in Yermasoyia, found him in the area.

The complainant tried to restrain the suspect, but the latter allegedly pulled out a knife and managed to escape.

Later that day however, the complainant again saw the suspect and with the help of other people was able to restrain him until the arrival of the police.

The citizen also identified some of his stolen property found in the possession of the suspect.

The 37-year-old made some allegations which are being investigated.

 

