February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

By Anna Savva0826

The Cyprus met office has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday, warning of heavy thunderstorms and rain.

The warning is in force from 10pm on Tuesday evening to 4pm on Wednesday.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect initially the western part and gradually the rest of the island,” the met office said.

And it added: “Rain rates are expected to range between 35 and 50 millimetres per hour.”

In its weather forecast earlier on Tuesday, the met office said a barometric low would be affecting the island from the evening with isolated showers mainly in the northwest and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms, initially from the west and gradually the rest of the island. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher mountains.

Wednesday will remain mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms, and snowfall in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will rise to 12C inland and on the coast and around 2C in the mountains.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Gradually the weather will become mainly fine, and temperatures will rise.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine, with temperatures edging up further to close to the seasonal average.

