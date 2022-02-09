Events celebrating love

Flower shops have started decorating their windows with red roses, balloon shops have set out heart-shaped designs and supermarkets are marketing wine and chocolate boxes. When the streets and the shops fill with red hearts and couples’ gifts, it can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is around the corner.

Numerous bars, collectives and teams are joining in the celebration of love next Monday with plenty of diverse events for couples and friends.

First up, Yasemin Collective is organising a Love and Poetry Night at Yfantourgeio The Workplace with seven poets reciting their works, starting from 8.30pm onwards.

After Irene Elia, Kyriaki Manousaki, Giorgos Papaconstantinou, Eleni Mylona, Mariza Och, Lambros Polyviou and Marianna Charalambous read their poems they will open up the floor for an Open Mic session. Then, anyone from the audience who wants to share a poem about love and all the feelings that come with it can take the floor.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a couple of live music shows performing for the romantics. Sarah’s Jazz Club will welcome a trio that will play sweet-sounding tunes from top jazz composers such as George Gershwin. Besides the live music, a special Valentine’s dinner menu will be available serving chicken with three kinds of cheese, steak with potatoes and shrimp scampi with garlic.

Paul Café-Restaurant on Zenas Kanther will also host a music evening on Monday with a Parisian flair. The Avant Tout duo will perform beloved ballads and French classics from the city of love.

Perhaps one of the most alternative and unique events is a drive-in cinema experience at the Limassol Marina.

A large screen at the car park rooftop will welcome love birds, friends and anyone who wants to join for a special kind of evening, movie watching under the stars. Guests can join the cinema screening in their own vehicle and enjoy one of the biggest best seller movies in cinematic history, Dirty Dancing, surrounded by picturesque views of the development and the city. Two viewings will be held, at 7.15pm with the latest entry by 7pm, and 10.15pm, with the latest entry by 10pm.

Cinema-goers can get their tickets by making a reservation at one of the following Limassol Marina restaurants – Gazebo Mare, Marina Breeze, Epsilon Resto Bar, Café Calma and Wagamama. Alternatively, guests can contact the Limassol Marina Reception and events team to book this one-of-a-kind evening celebrating love and cinema.

Love and Poetry Night

Poetry readings by 7 poets, followed by an open mic session. February 14. Yfantourgeio The Workplace, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Entrance for all with a 24-hour rapid test. €7. Booking is necessary. Tel: 96-269637

Valentine’s Day Show – Sarah Fenwick Trio

Live music and a special Valentine’s dinner menu. February 14. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm-1am. €35 for live music and 3-course dinner. Tel: 95-147711

Valentine’s Day at Paul

Avant Tout duo performs live. February 14. Paul, Zena Kanther Road, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-029377

Drive-in Cinema

Open-air screening of Dirty Dancing. February 14. Limassol Marina car park rooftop, Limassol. 7.15pm or 10.15pm. Tel: 25-020020. [email protected]