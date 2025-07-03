In the heart of the Paphos region, Tsangarides winery creates some fine wines

At the heart of Paphos wine region, known for its enchanting landscapes and storied heritage lies Tsangarides winery. Connected to tradition and committed to innovation, Tsangarides winery, like many family wineries now in Cyprus, is becoming a testament to the art of viticulture. Winemaker Angelos Tsangarides was among a generation of winemakers that used to be called the “young guns”.

With over 20 years of experience, he is now considered to be among the distinguished personalities in the field of Cypriot winemaking. The wines that, thanks to him, have fanatic followers over the island, speak to connoisseurs in the most eloquent way. Mataro Tsangarides and Shiraz Rosé are emblematic brands with excellent quality that have hardly ever been betrayed over time. No one argues about the Angels Maratheftiko-Xynisteri rosé either. As for entry level Xynisteri, this is a wine that proves that if a variety “finds its master” it can do miracles.

Angelos Tsangarides’ grandfather prepared the ground, planting the first vineyards and caring for them, as did his father. Since his teenage years being in the vineyards and watching his grandfather making wine was an inspiration to Angelos and wine production technology has been of great interest to him.

His interest led to the creation of the winery in the village of Lemona. His vision and desire became reality. He revived the family vineyards and the Tsangarides winery now has 12 hectares of organic vineyards.

The modernisation of vineyards and the installation of modern equipment in the winery have led to the production of good and, in some cases, very good quality wines. Like many winemakers of his generation, Angelos has brought local wine out of obscurity and mediocrity to give it quality credentials. He has already acquired many fans with his Xynisteri and his Maratheftiko, two of the most famous native varieties.

The variety, however, that gave him quality credentials and introduced him to the wine scene is the red variety Mourvèdre or Mattaro, a grape variety of southern France but of Spanish origin. In recent years, it has been produced from organic vineyards. The winery also produces red wine from the Cabernet Sauvignon variety, Maratheftiko and the excellent dry rosé from Shiraz. The cosmopolitan Chardonnay white variety complements the series of organic wine labels. Five out of a total of eight labels are organic. In addition to the dry and semi-dry Xynisteri, there is the rosé Shiraz and the red Ayios Efraim, a blend of red varieties. Also, for the sweet wine lovers, the winery offers sweet wine from the Moscato variety.

2024 Tsangarides Winery Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

The perfect aperitif, an easy drinking dry white. Clean and bright, pale yellow with green glints, intense with lively aromas of greenery, yellow stone fruit and grass in the Sauvignon vein, accompanied by softer melon and pineapple touches as well as some herbs. It is crisp and refreshing on the palate, with a lemony zing; there is a good balance between acidity and other sensations, good structure and freshness. There is some elegant bitterness, accentuating its length and with an intense finish. Excellent with beetroot and feta salad or grilled shrimp with pineapple on skewers. €6.95

2023 Tsangarides Winery, Vasilissa, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

Grown at an altitude of 600m, the grapes benefit from the unique microclimate of the area. Light yellow colour with green hints, indicating its freshness and vitality. On the nose, it offers a bouquet of red apple, herbal and floral aromas, marshmallow and a touch of honey and lemon. These enticing scents are a prelude to the wine’s vibrant palate. Tsangarides Vasilissa is light-bodied with pronounced citrus fruit flavours and medium acidity, providing a refreshing and balanced taste experience. The finish is long and smooth, with lingering notes of oak and vanilla. €12.50

2024 Tsangarides Winery, Shiraz Rosé, PGI Pafos, ABV 14.5%

Red cherry colour, raw pomegranate and tangy strawberry notes highlight the fleshiness of its cherry centre. Some overtones of citrus fruit are also present, particularly pink grapefruit with some spicy delicate aromas. The palate for a rosé is rich and silky with a refreshing fine acidity, magnificent finish. This is a wine of good structure, texture and body and the hints of tannins it holds suggest that this will become even more interesting with age. Great with prawn or turkey burgers. €6.95

2024 Tsangarides Winery, Angels, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

Classic blend of Maratheftiko 80% and Xynisteri 20%. A dry, warm climate red with a delicate balance. Enticing aromatics of peach, cherry and raspberry balanced by flowers and herbs. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy. Enjoy with feta Saganaki, or beetroot and squash ravioli. €12.50

2022 Tsangarides Winery, Mataro, PGI Pafos, ABV 14.5%

The source of this wine also comes from organically grown vines. Hiding under the Mourvèdre alias, Mataro has too often been relegated to the rank of a ‘blends only’ varietal. The time for a resurrection is now with this red from Tsangarides Lemona’s own vineyards. Medium depth crimson with purple hues, rich, perfumed blackberry fruit; mulberry and blueberry aromas come out of the glass with a touch of liquorice, a result of some barrel fermentation. Yummy, sweet fruit is the first impression, but this quickly changes to what Mataro is known for, pepper and spice. Medium-bodied but very complex. I loved it with pistachio crusted rack of lamb and date couscous. €14.25

2022 Tsangarides Winery Maratheftiko, PGI Pafos, ABV 13.5%

Soft and silky tannins and a plush, full mouthfeel setting it up for immediate enjoyment, although it is built to age and develop further complexity. Aromas of dried herbs, cedar, clove and lavender join flavours of dark red fruit led by figs, black cherry, currants and berries and evident oak spice, mocha and more traditional rustic aromas of the region such as wild sage. Enjoy with beefburger and Gouda or aged cheddar topping, even blue cheese. €13.50





