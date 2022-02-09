February 9, 2022

Leaders agree on action plan for women’s participation in peace process

By Jean Christou0205
bicommunal teachers march 3
File Photo: Women teachers at a bicommunal rally

The two Cypriot leaders have agreed on an action plan to ensure a more “equal and meaningful” participation of women in the peace process, the UN said on Wednesday.

A brief statement from the office of the Unficyp spokesperson said that in response to the request of the United Nations Security Council in a 2021 resolution, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, had agreed to an action plan on ways to ensure women’s “full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus”.

The action plan was developed by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality and includes practical recommendations addressing three key questions: how to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful representation; how to engage with civil society, including women’s organisations in order to solicit their views; and, how to include a gender perspective in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.

The Security Council recently welcomed the joint action plan on ensuring women’s participation in peace talks and encouraged the sides to ensure the needs and perspectives of women are addressed in a future settlement, the statement said.

It added that the Technical Committee on Gender Equality was looking forward to presenting the action plan and would invite civil society, including women’s organisations, to an online meeting in the near future to initiate a conversation on the way ahead.

