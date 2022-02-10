February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 13 individuals, 8 businesses booked for breaking rules

By Gina Agapiou096
violations

Police on Thursday said they issued 21 fines related to violations in coronavirus measures, after 1,804 checks in the government-controlled areas.

The checks were carried out between 6am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Six people and five businesses were booked in Nicosia after 449 checks, two people and two businesses in Limassol after 234 checks, while in Larnaca, one person and one establishment were found violating the measures after 439 checks in the district.

In Paphos, one person was fined after 117 checks, while three more were booked by Famagusta officers after 311 checks.

No violations were reported in Morphou following 162 inspections.

Traffic police also carried out 92 checks, without any bookings.

