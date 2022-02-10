February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Nick Theodoulou
cb post pic feb 9

In today’s episode, shocking scenes were captured at the Pournara migrant reception centre as dozens were injured during a mass fight.

And in the health care sector, a Gesy doctor is set to be prosecuted as claims were made for payments for services which were never provided. Elsewhere, the finance minister criticised the Health Insurance Organisation over its claims of understaffing, despite the fact that it has not yet filled all its vacancies.

And in the north, it was reported that a man has been arrested after the assassination of a well-known Turkish Cypriot businessman with alleged links to the underworld.

All this and more in today’s briefing.

