February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police confiscate 24 computers

By Gina Agapiou0192
A total of 24 computers were confiscated from premises in Paphos, on suspicion they were being used for illegal betting.

The computers were confiscated after the district’s cybercrime unit raided a building between 5.30 and 8.30pm.

They also confiscated one laptop, two printers, various notes and €610 in cash.

