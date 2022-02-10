February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

US agency warns that truckers’ protest could disrupt Super Bowl

By Reuters News Service056
freedom convoy
The truckers' protest against vaccine mandates in Canada has sparked similar protests in several countries

The US Department of Homeland Security has warned law enforcement agencies that a convoy of truckers protesting against Covid-19 vaccine mandates could affect this weekend’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles, CNN reported.

The DHS had issued a bulletin to authorities across the United States saying it “has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the US in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers”, CNN said.

The convoy will likely begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington as late as mid-March, CNN cited the agency as saying.

It could have an impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday and the State of the Union Address, which President Joe Biden will give in Washington on March 1, CNN added.

A DHS spokesperson told CNN that the department did not observe specific calls for violence associated with this convoy.

The DHS did not immediately respond to request for comment late on Wednesday.

Canadian truckers have been protesting for nearly two weeks against pandemic mandates and other restrictions, blocking two border crossings with the United States.

Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests spread to Australia, New Zealand and France now that the highly infectious Omicron variant is easing in some places.

Related Posts

AstraZeneca sees higher 2022 sales, but Covid boost waning

Reuters News Service

Solar storm knocks out 40 newly launched SpaceX satellites

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong vaccine rates spike as outbreak shatters Covid-free dreams

Reuters News Service

France’s Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis

Reuters News Service

Vast drills spotlight Russia’s grip on Belarus during standoff with West

Reuters News Service

Paris attacks suspect says he chose not to detonate suicide vest

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign