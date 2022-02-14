February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Olympics Sport

Beijing Olympics: Russian figure skater Valieva cleared to compete in next event

By Reuters News Service00
an electronic screen shows an image of russian figure skater kamila valieva in moscow
An electronic screen, installed on the facade of a building, shows an image of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2022. A slogan on the screen reads: "Kamila, we are with you!" REUTERS/Lev Sergeev NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women’s single in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by sport’s top court CAS on Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it had upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to lift a ban on the 15-year-old, who tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25, in a statement released on its website on Monday.

The result of the positive drug test was not revealed until Feb. 8 after Valieva had competed in the team event at the Winter Games, dazzling the world with the first quad jumps ever completed in the women’s Olympic competition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) had appealed RUSADA’s decision to lift the provisional doping suspension of Valieva.

The women’s single, an event for which Valieva is hot favourite, starts with the short programme on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday with the free skating.

Related Posts

Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl on home field

Reuters News Service

Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

Reuters News Service

Cross-country skiing-Russians storm to relay gold as Germany snag sensational silver

Reuters News Service

Guardiola dismisses Klopp suggestion Liverpool are out of title race

CM Guest Columnist

Super Bowl pales in comparison to the biggest game in ‘real’ football

Statista

Cyprus’ Kouyoumdjian set to race at Beijing Olympics

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign