Search for twin sister of 3-year-old found in buffer zone (Update 2)

UN peacekeepers and Cyprus police have mounted a search for the twin of the three-year-old girl found wondering alone in the buffer zone near Athienou in the early hours on Tuesday.

The parents of the twins have been identified, police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency.

According to the spokesman, the parents, who are of Asian origin, reside in the north and attempted to cross to the government-controlled areas late on Monday but lost their two children due to limited visibility.

One of the girls managed to reach the buffer zone while “the second girl has not yet been located and efforts are being made to find her,” Andreou said.

UN officers are using a helicopter to search for the minor in the buffer zone, Andreou added, while police are carrying out their own search within the buffer zone near the area where the other girl was found.

For his part, UNFICYP spokesman Aleem Siddique said that “we support the investigations of the police who are searching for a missing girl within the buffer zone near Athienou”.

Athienou Mayor, Kyriakos Kareklas, also called on farmers of the area to search their premises in case the missing child took shelter in one of their sheds.

The child was found by members of a UN patrol at about 4am in the old road of Pyroi -Larnaca. Police officers were called and transferred the minor to the Athienou police station.

Athienou police alerted the deputy ministry of social welfare about the girl and a welfare officer arrived to take the child who was then transferred to Larnaca general hospital to make sure she is in good health.

In a written statement, the social welfare deputy ministry said it immediately activated the relevant protocols and placed the girl under their protection.

“The child is provided from the outset with all care and assistance services and all appropriate measures are taken to protect the child, with the involvement of all relevant professionals in the decision-making process concerning the child,” the social services said.

The girl will remain under the responsibility and supervision of the social welfare services “for as long as necessary,” the statement added.

The Social Welfare Services are in communication with the Cyprus Police and other relevant authorities, “making every effort to find solutions that meet the needs of the child,” it added.