February 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man caught driving unregistered motorbike without a licence (updated)

By Staff Reporter0399
Paphos police stopped a 24-year-old motorcyclist in Chlorakas on Monday night. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was riding without a helmet, licence plate or rear light.

A records search revealed that the vehicle registration was expired and it had been listed as immobile since last year. Moreover, the man did not hold a driving licence or insurance coverage.

The man tested positive for drugs in a preliminary test and blood samples were sent for further analysis.

Meanwhile, according to spokesman for the Paphos police, Michalis Nikolaou, three other drivers were found driving under the influence of drugs while six were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In all, 48 drivers were booked for various traffic violations during the coordinated a operation in Chlorakas.

